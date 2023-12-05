 India holds firm: Seeks climate justice for Global South - The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

India holds firm

Seeks climate justice for Global South

India holds firm

File photo



Giving a boost to clean energy was widely endorsed at the UN’s COP28 summit in Dubai as 118 countries pledged to phase out fossil fuels and triple the world’s renewable energy capacity by 2030. However, India and China — the world’s top coal consumers — abstained from making this commitment, thus resisting the pressure tactics of Western nations. The other initiative that India refused to be a signatory to was the Declaration on Climate and Health. It aims to check greenhouse gas emissions in health systems. The declaration was supported by 124 countries.

As the G20 president, India had earlier this year vowed to triple its renewable energy capacity to 450 GW by 2030 through its national plan. Its tough stand on the issue at the Conference of the Parties aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s reproach to the rich nations in Dubai. Underscoring that India had struck a balance between ecology and economy, he said the country was on track to reduce emissions by 45 per cent before 2030. He emphasised that though India was home to 17 per cent of the global population, its contribution to global warming was just 4 per cent. Thus, justice demanded that nations which had mainly caused the climate crisis due to industrialisation should enable a low-carbon economy in developing countries by transferring climate technology and funds to them.

Since the Global North has been deficient on this score, abiding by the COP28 terms of cutting back on coal-fired power projects is not financially viable for India’s development plans. However, COP28 has seen a step forward towards climate justice as it approved the ‘loss and damage fund’. Now, the moot point is that the developed countries must finally pay compensation that is adequate for the Global South to combat climate change.

#China #Dubai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

'Animal': This is why actor Ranbir Kapoor cut his Rs 70 crore fee by 50 per cent

2
Diaspora

Four Indian-origin men wanted in Canada for aggravated assault

3
India

Mizoram Election Results: Zoram People's Movement gets majority, bags 26 of 40 seats; CM, Deputy CM among prominent losers

4
Himachal

Himachal: Now, pay Rs 200 for trek to Triund

5
Punjab

AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

6
India

Cyclone Michaung: 5 dead as heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; roads inundated, runway flooded

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

8
India

Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana

9
India

Election Results 2023: Suspense over who'll don CM's cap in 3 BJP states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

10
India

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Top News

ZPM sweeps polls in Mizoram, ousts MNF

ZPM sweeps polls in Mizoram, ousts MNF

CM, Dy CM lose their seats | Congress tally reduced to one

Don’t vent poll angst in Parl: Modi to Opposition

Don’t vent poll angst in Parl: Modi to Opposition

Says parties must learn from defeat | Winter session begins,...

TMC may skip INDIA meet, SP to take call later

TMC may skip INDIA meet, SP to take call later

India, US review cooperation in emerging tech, semiconductors

India, US review cooperation in emerging tech, semiconductors

Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases

Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases


Cities

View All

16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Amritsar: 16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Rs 1.25 lakh fine collected from ticketless train passengers

Amritsar: BJP workers celebrate party win in three states

8.62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy arrives at grain markets in Amritsar district

After Congress, BJP asks aspirants to apply for civic body election ticket

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: BJP to go with sole SC councillor Sonkar

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally

3 held for theft at Sec 22 mobile store

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

Delhi, Haryana most unsafe for women

4.45 lakh FIRs on 'crime against women' in 2022 in India, highest on average in Delhi: NCRB

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on PIL against use of public servants, Army for political propaganda

AAP leader found dead in car

AAP leader Sukhbir Singh found dead in car in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Elderly man's murder case solved

Vehicle thief lands in police net

BJP workers celebrate win in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

Open house: What steps should the government take to resolve pending issues of farmers?

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Assembly poll: BJP celebrates victory in 3 states

Ludhiana: Contraband being ‘delivered’ on doorstep via Facebook by Rajasthan-based supplier

Dog show-2023: Dogs remain man's best friend, says expert

Ticket checking drive yields Rs 1.25L

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Youth dies in accident

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally