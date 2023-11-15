India talks tough

AMID a diplomatic standoff triggered by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations of an Indian hand in the murder of designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, New Delhi has asked Ottawa to strengthen its domestic law enforcement framework to prevent the misuse of freedom of expression, particularly for the nefarious purpose of inciting violence. India has also urged Canada to disallow activities of groups promoting extremism, prevent attacks on places of worship of religious and racial minorities and step up efforts to address hate crimes and hate speech.

Last week, India had conveyed to the visiting US delegation, led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, its serious concerns over increasing activities of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada. What has sharply turned the spotlight on such rabble-rousers is a video clip released recently by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of the outlawed Sikhs for Justice. He has warned Air India passengers against travelling on November 19, the day of the ODI World Cup final and also the birth anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi. Canada, which had miserably failed to prevent the Air India Kanishka bombing in 1985, has stated that it takes any threat to aviation ‘extremely seriously’ and is investigating such online warnings. However, this grave provocation shows how easy it is to fan anti-India flames in the West.

The fact remains that appeasement or laxity on the part of the governments of the US, Canada and the UK has emboldened religious secessionists to foment trouble in the name of freedom of speech and expression. The latest threat, which lays bare brazen disregard for the law, has prompted India to again exhort these Western countries to deny space to extremist elements. The onus is on them to take credible and verifiable action to crack down on terrorists targeting Air India passengers. Allowing such terrorists free rein is a great affront to democracy.

#Air India #Canada #Justin Trudeau