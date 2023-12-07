INDIA under strain

LESS than five months after its formation, the Opposition bloc INDIA finds itself at a crossroads. The Congress had to put off a high-level meeting of INDIA leaders because key stakeholders such as Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed their inability to attend it. Ruling out discord among the Opposition parties, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut has said: ‘We are together and you will see its result in 2024.’ The ground reality, however, suggests that all is not well.

The results of the recent Assembly elections in the Hindi heartland have not only been a huge setback for the Congress but also a disappointment for the 28-party grouping. The grand old party’s rout in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh has undermined its pre-eminent position in INDIA. The Trinamool Congress has described the debacle as ‘more of a Congress failure than a BJP success story’. Questions are also being raised about the Congress’ apparent overconfidence and its cold-shouldering of INDIA constituents during campaigning.

Fissures had surfaced when the Samajwadi Party accused the Congress of betrayal after the latter failed to agree on seat-sharing for the Madhya Pradesh elections. Now, the Opposition faces the challenge of finalising the seat-sharing arrangement for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The absence of a unifying, credible leader who can take on PM Modi is impeding INDIA’s efforts to project itself as a potent alternative to the BJP. Presenting a united front won’t be easy as various parties will inevitably prioritise their own interests. Irresponsible remarks by leaders such as DMK MP Senthilkumar are also not helping INDIA’s cause, notwithstanding his apology. A ragtag bunch of opportunists stands no chance against a rampaging BJP. Time is running out for the Opposition to get its act together in the run-up to the make-or-break parliamentary polls.

#Akhilesh Yadav #Congress #Mamata Banerjee #Nitish Kumar