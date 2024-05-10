India’s dietary crisis

INDIA is facing a health crisis, with 56.4 per cent of the total disease burden attributed to unhealthy dietary practices, according to the latest report of the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN). Unhealthy eating habits, including the consumption of processed foods high in salt, sugar and fats, have become alarmingly prevalent, with the proliferation of fast food chains and the easy availability of packaged snacks enabling a culture of convenience at the expense of health. A sedentary lifestyle, along with excessive mobile phone use, has exacerbated the problem, leading to a rise in obesity, diabetes and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
The consequences of these dietary trends are staggering. Obesity rates are soaring, with about 25 per cent of the Indians now classified as overweight or obese; children and adolescents are also increasingly falling victim to unhealthy eating habits. The ICMR-NIN guidelines call for a return to traditional, nutrient-rich foods and emphasise the importance of regular physical activity. Consuming fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains while shunning the intake of processed foods is essential to reshaping dietary behaviour.
However, concerted efforts are a must to facilitate access to nutritious foods. Policies that promote food security, regulate food advertising and incentivise the production and consumption of healthy foods are needed. Nutrition literacy programmes should be integrated into school curricula so that children focus on their health from an early age. A collective effort from policymakers, healthcare professionals, educators and communities can help combat the problem. By prioritising the promotion of healthy eating habits and addressing the socioeconomic factors driving poor dietary choices, we can stem the tide of NCDs and build a healthier future for all Indians. The time to act is now.
