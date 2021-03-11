India’s Thomas Cup win

INDIA’S victory in the Thomas Cup, the top team event in men’s badminton, is an outstanding achievement, for it testifies to the depth of the squad. In the tournament’s 73-year history, India’s previous best was a semifinals place on three occasions, the last time in 1979. Only five countries had won the Thomas Cup, men’s badminton’s world championships, before Sunday. The odds were stacked against India – across the net were the players from Indonesia, 11-time winners of the tournament. They were also the defending champions, having humbled China 3-0 two years ago – and most of the stars of that victory were in the current team that India confronted in the final in Bangkok.

Yet, India won 3-0 with three superb performances by singles players Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth and the doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Srikanth remained unbeaten, winning six matches. HS Prannoy, who too won each time he took the field in Bangkok, was not needed as India sealed victory with two matches to spare. This triumph matches anything India has ever achieved in any sport because India beat three badminton superpowers in three high-pressure contests – Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia. It lost only one rubber, 2-3 to a very strong team from Chinese Taipei, before edging out Malaysia and Denmark by the same margin in the knockout stage. Prannoy, who has been outshone by others in the past, was the hero of the wins over Malaysia and Denmark, winning his matches after the scores were tied 2-2. Rankireddy and Shetty were sensational, especially in the final when they saved four match points in putting India 2-0 up.

Over the last decade, the achievements of Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have put India’s male badminton players in the shade. But during this time, men’s badminton has acquired great depth, under the guidance of the peerless Pullela Gopichand. Srikanth, who rose to world No. 1 in 2018, is currently No. 11 while Sen is No. 9 and Prannoy No. 23. Rankireddy and Shetty are very strong and competitive. These players can take on and beat the best. So, though the win over Indonesia may be exhilarating, it was not unexpected.