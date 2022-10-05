INFANT mortality rate (IMR), the number of infant deaths for every 1,000 live births, is an important indicator of the healthcare standards of a country or a state. The higher the figure, the greater is the risk of a child dying before completing his/her first year. India’s IMR of 28 is not only way above that of countries such as the US, UK, China and Japan, but also higher compared to that of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. What’s worse, India has for long had the dubious distinction of recording a greater proportion of deaths of girls below the age of one compared to boys. This glaring discrepancy, which speaks volumes about deep-rooted patriarchy and gender bias in Indian society, seems to have been removed as the male and female IMR matched in 2020, according to the Sample Registration System Statistical Report brought out by the office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner.

The states where the female IMR is now less than the male one include Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Things are the other way round in states such as Chhattisgarh, UP, Punjab, Assam and Rajasthan. The male and female infant mortality rates are equal in Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand. Kerala is by far the best performer as its overall IMR is just six, even as only 10 male and three female infants are dying per 1,000 live births in the state. The encouraging trend at the national level and in several states suggests that the girl child is receiving better care and attention from parents as well as the health staff. It also indicates that gender discrimination is largely absent when it comes to addressing the causes of infant mortality, including preterm birth, low birth weight and pregnancy-related complications.

It’s evident that government initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao have contributed significantly towards raising awareness about the girl child and promoting gender sensitisation. The social mindset is undergoing a slow but appreciable change. The laggard states need to go the extra mile to save the lives of newborn girls and help improve India’s IMR as well as the child sex ratio.