Inter-services Bill

BOTH Houses of Parliament have passed the Inter-services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, which seeks to empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in Command of inter-services organisations (ISOs) — such as the Defence Intelligence Agency, Defence Cyber Agency and Defence Space Agency — to exercise disciplinary and administrative control over the personnel serving in or attached to such organisations. The Bill’s provisions are expected to obviate the need for sending personnel facing disciplinary proceedings back to their parent service units, besides ensuring speedy disposal of cases of misdemeanour or indiscipline and saving of money and time by avoiding multiple proceedings. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has described the Bill as an important step towards integration and jointness among the armed forces to enhance their preparedness for future challenges.

Integration and jointness have been the defence buzzwords in recent years, particularly after India got its first Chief of Defence Staff in January 2020. The passage of the Bill has apparently paved the way for the much-awaited military reform of setting up integrated theatre commands. Theaterisation is aimed at optimising military resources, taking into consideration the global security situation and the requirements of 21st-century warfare.

India has been slow off the blocks on this front, despite the fact that it is wedged between two hostile neighbours. It was in 2016 that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army had converted its seven military regions into five theatre commands, which report to the Central Military Commission headed by President Xi Jinping. The new system has integrated the command and control of the ground, naval and air forces. It is hoped that the new legislation will expedite theaterisation, which is a must to improve coordination among India’s three services.