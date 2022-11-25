Japanese win hearts

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is turning out to be a thrilling experience for football fans as unexpected goals and misses are creating football history. And, amid this adrenaline rush, the Japanese are scoring another goal — in the fans’ hearts — with their heartwarming cleaning operations after every match. Nobody embodies the adage ‘cleanliness is next to godliness’ better than this nation. Social media is gushing over videos gone viral of Japanese fans going around the Khalifa International Stadium and picking up litter, used cups, cans, bottles and food wrappers thrown away by other spectators who generally seem to have terrible civic sense. For the Japanese, cleaning up is a mark of respect to the place.

Even the Japanese team, which had just shocked former champions Germany 2-1 with its last blow struck in the final 15 minutes of the exciting game on Wednesday, instead of revelling in its victory chose to keep up the nation’s tradition. Leaving the locker room spotlessly tidy along with a ‘thank you’ note to the hosts, the players earned the world’s awe and admiration. It was reminiscent of Japan’s unforgettable outing in the 2018 World Cup. The national soccer players had meticulously cleaned the locker in Russia despite having crashed out of the tournament following a heartbreaking last-minute goal from Belgium. Win or lose, celebrating or sobbing, the Japanese never fail to conquer hearts with their courteousness and humility that are reflected by their fetish for keeping places spick and span. Equally endearing was the Samurai Blue’s gesture of bowing to their fans in gratitude even though their run had been halted.

Indeed, the Japanese pick up this healthy habit early on. As children, they are expected to keep their classrooms litter-free and scrub the floor and desks till they sparkle. They carry their waste to be binned at home. It is not surprising that Tokyo is among the cleanest cities on the planet. This work ethic in all walks of daily life is a lesson, especially for us. While we keep our homes tidy, the same, shamefully, cannot be said about our surroundings or public places.