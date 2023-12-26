J&K civilian deaths

THE death of three Poonch residents, who were picked up along with others by the Army for questioning in connection with the ambush in which four soldiers were killed on December 21, has triggered allegations of custodial torture and misuse of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act. The Army has initiated a court of inquiry; three officers — a Brigadier stationed in Rajouri, a Colonel and a Lt Colonel — have been shifted. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced compensation and jobs for the kin of the deceased, even as several political parties in the state-turned-UT have demanded an impartial probe into the incident.

The border districts of Rajouri and Poonch are witnessing a disturbing spike in terrorist activity. This has prompted the Army to intensify counter-terror operations. However, any deviation from the standard operating procedure cannot be condoned or overlooked. Questions are being raised about the Army personnel’s overreach — it’s the police that should have carried out the custodial interrogation of the civilian suspects.

The deaths have put the Army on a sticky wicket, barely two weeks after the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 and directed the Centre to hold elections in J&K by September 2024. The support of the local population is vital not only for creating an atmosphere conducive to the resumption of the electoral process but also to help security personnel crack down on terrorists. Thus, it is imperative to ensure that the inquiry into alleged custodial deaths is completed in a time-bound manner and all culprits are brought to book. Exemplary action can go a long way in dispelling the fears of the people of J&K and restore their confidence in the security agencies.

