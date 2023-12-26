 J&K civilian deaths: Time-bound probe, exemplary action a must - The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

J&K civilian deaths

Time-bound probe, exemplary action a must

J&K civilian deaths

File photo



THE death of three Poonch residents, who were picked up along with others by the Army for questioning in connection with the ambush in which four soldiers were killed on December 21, has triggered allegations of custodial torture and misuse of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act. The Army has initiated a court of inquiry; three officers — a Brigadier stationed in Rajouri, a Colonel and a Lt Colonel — have been shifted. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced compensation and jobs for the kin of the deceased, even as several political parties in the state-turned-UT have demanded an impartial probe into the incident.

The border districts of Rajouri and Poonch are witnessing a disturbing spike in terrorist activity. This has prompted the Army to intensify counter-terror operations. However, any deviation from the standard operating procedure cannot be condoned or overlooked. Questions are being raised about the Army personnel’s overreach — it’s the police that should have carried out the custodial interrogation of the civilian suspects.

The deaths have put the Army on a sticky wicket, barely two weeks after the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 and directed the Centre to hold elections in J&K by September 2024. The support of the local population is vital not only for creating an atmosphere conducive to the resumption of the electoral process but also to help security personnel crack down on terrorists. Thus, it is imperative to ensure that the inquiry into alleged custodial deaths is completed in a time-bound manner and all culprits are brought to book. Exemplary action can go a long way in dispelling the fears of the people of J&K and restore their confidence in the security agencies.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Poonch


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Wedding photos of Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan are all about love

2
World

Grounded Romanian plane with 276 Indians leaves French airport for India; 25 passengers seek asylum

3
Punjab

Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain

4
Punjab

Dense to very dense fog likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in next few days

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin stand-up comedian Neel Nanda dies at 32

6
India

Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory

7
J & K

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

8
J & K

Army Chief General Manoj Pande visits Poonch, exhorts commanders to conduct ops in ‘most professional manner’

9
India

Newsclick portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver in UAPA case

10
India

I have severed all ties with wrestling and have nothing to do with it, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

J&K Civilian deaths : Conduct ops professionally: Army Chief to commanders

J&K Civilian deaths : Conduct ops professionally: Army Chief to commanders

Court of Inquiry begins | Police register murder case

EAM lands in Russia on unusual 5-day visit; trade, energy on table

EAM lands in Russia on unusual 5-day visit; trade, energy on table

Over 100 drones shot down along border, 500 kg heroin seized this year

Over 100 drones shot down along border, 500 kg heroin seized this year

Poor visibility as dense fog engulfs Haryana

Poor visibility as dense fog engulfs Haryana

Hits road & rail traffic, but favourable for wheat crop

Tourists head for Lahaul, over 28,000 vehicles cross Atal Tunnel in 24 hours

Tourists head for Lahaul, over 28,000 vehicles cross Atal Tunnel in 24 hours

Area from tunnel up to Sissu divided into 3 sectors for bett...


Cities

View All