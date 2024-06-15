J&K terror attacks

A series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir has prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell officials to deploy the ‘full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities’. Terrorists have struck in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts within a week, killing nine civilians and a CRPF jawan. The Reasi incident, in which gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Sunday, coincided with the swearing-in ceremony of the new government at the Centre. The worrisome security situation poses a big challenge to the Modi dispensation, which is planning to hold Assembly elections in the state-turned-UT later this year. The Centre has also promised to restore J&K’s statehood and consider the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

The encouraging turnout in Kashmir in the recent Lok Sabha elections has sent out a clear message that the people of the trouble-torn Valley have faith in the democratic process. However, terrorists and their handlers are unleashing violence in a bid to undermine the turnaround. Accusing Pakistan of trying to disturb peace in the UT through its mercenaries, J&K DGP RR Swain has asserted that the country’s security forces would give a befitting reply to the enemy. He has also warned local agents of the hostile neighbour not to support militancy. It’s this local assistance that is spurring infiltrators from across the border to execute terror strikes with apparent ease.

Amid these attacks comes the reappointment of Ajit Doval as National Security Adviser. He played a key role in two major counter-terror operations — the surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Uri attack of 2016 and the Balakot airstrikes in the wake of the Pulwama suicide bombing in 2019. Doval will be called upon to help the PM deal with the current situation in a firm and forceful manner. All eyes will be on India’s military and diplomatic response.

