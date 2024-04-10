Jointness & integration

THE maiden ‘Parivartan Chintan’, a pioneering tri-service conference held in New Delhi on Monday, is a major step towards achieving the twin goals of jointness and integration in the armed forces. Addressing the conference, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan stressed the need to develop a ‘joint culture’ for the forces so as to distil and imbibe the best of the three services while respecting the uniqueness of each of them. He talked about large-scale reforms aimed at enhancing the warfighting ability and interoperability of the services.

Jointness and integration are regarded as the pillars on which rests the government’s initiative to make the armed forces ‘future ready’. It is worrying that the rollout of theatre commands — a joint and integrated operational structure envisaging all three forces working in tandem under a common military commander — has been inordinately delayed. The main stumbling block for this big-ticket defence reform is the apprehension of the smaller-sized Navy and the Air Force about the potential domination of the Army in the proposed commands. A big challenge for the government and the defence top brass is to strike a balance between the formation of joint structures and the preservation of the unique identity and ethos of each service.

It is hoped that the brainstorming done at the conference will help in finalising a roadmap for seamless integration, taking into consideration the turf wars that are holding up the transition. Wedged between two hostile neighbours, India cannot afford to slacken the pace of modernisation, adaptation and collaboration. Warfare in the 21st century is mainly about maximising efficiency and minimising wastage of resources. Expeditiously building consensus on jointness and integration holds the key to early implementation of the theaterisation plan. This is vital for bolstering India’s combat preparedness and fortifying its borders against all kinds of military transgressions.

#General Anil Chauhan