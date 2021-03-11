Kashmir killings

Amid fear and panic, ensure sense of security

Kashmir killings

Photo for representational purpose only. File photo

A SENSE of fear and insecurity after yet another targeted killing in Kashmir is understandable, as is the anger. Yet, it is critical to ensure that the fatal attack in Kulgam on schoolteacher Rajni Bala from Jammu does not trigger mass panic or any displacement. That would mean playing into the hands of the terror networks, which the Jammu and Kashmir Police believe are resorting to such tactics in desperation. Last year, at least 35 civilians were killed in the Valley, but the spike in targeted attacks has been attributed to the gunning down of a huge number of terrorists, including those in leadership roles, destruction of their support structures and the locals not responding to their diktats. The frustration over their rapidly thinning presence and support has led to targeting of unarmed policemen, civilians from the minority communities, and even a local television actor last week.

In most instances, the security apparatus has shown commendable swiftness and tenacity in hunting down those responsible for the dastardly acts. That would bring little solace without creating an atmosphere of secure and peaceful coexistence, minus the rhetoric. The grief and shock expressed by the Kashmiri students and staff over Rajni Bala’s gruesome killing is proof of the havoc that terrorism has inflicted. No one has escaped its fangs. One response to the spate of targeted killings, though, that should have been forthcoming but has been missing is a pan-India call for condemnation and show of support for the victims and their families, cutting across ideological lines, from activists, academics and the intelligentsia. Any loss of life in a terror attack is a national loss. That’s the level of unqualified support needed.

With Amarnath Yatra round the corner and a heightened alert, it would be prudent to rework the security requirements and have adequate checkpoints and cordons near the work and living places of those believed to be vulnerable, howsoever difficult the task may be. At times, a show of force is essential.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Once his playful companions, Sidhu Moosewala's dogs now lie listless mourning for their master

2
Trending

'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'

3
Punjab

Heartbreaking scenes as Sidhu Moosewala's mother collects her son's ashes, tells killers 'you reduced my 6-foot-tall boy to ashes, enjoy a peaceful sleep now'

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; SIT reconstituted

5
Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

6
Punjab

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

7
Punjab

After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib favours having licensed weapons for self-defence

8
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

9
Entertainment

Singer KK had 'some evident cut marks on his face and hand' when he was brought dead to hospital

10
Entertainment

After Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement in Sidhu Moosewala's killing emerges, Salman Khan's security beefed up

Don't Miss

View All
From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble
Trending

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble

‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral
Trending

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral

‘Wish I was a man’: China's Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps wreck her French open bid
Sports

'Wish I were a man': China's tennis player Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps derail her French open bid

Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Recce before attack: Toyota Corolla car used in the crime se...

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Congress cries vendetta

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Congress cries vendetta

Sonia summoned on June 8; Rahul, currently abroad, receives ...

Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee

Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee

Checkpoints to stop KP employees | Amit Shah to review situa...

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

Faridkot village resident has been accused of supplying vehi...

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Armed miscreants attack witness

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Armed miscreants attack witness

Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is main accus...

Cities

View All

Amritsar-born chef Vikas Khanna ranked in global top 10 list by Gazette Review

Amritsar-born chef Vikas Khanna ranked in global top 10 list by Gazette Review

Security up in Amritsar ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Amritsar: Despite assurance, inquiry panel report not filed even after 19 days

Amritsar’s smoke-free tag goes up in smoke

Five test +ve for Covid in Amritsar district

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Illegal Farmhouses Chandigarh periphery: Forest Dept lodges plaint against realtors

UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, vendors sit pretty at Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Satyendar Jain should be awarded 'Padma Vibhushan', country should be proud of him, says Arvind Kejriwal

Satyendar Jain should be awarded 'Padma Vibhushan', country should be proud of him, says Arvind Kejriwal

Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector

Kejriwal demands adequate security for Kashmiri Pandits in Valley

Delhi BJP media chief Naveen Kumar Jindal evading probe, Punjab Police tells HC

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Jalandhar: Day after ASI's death, family alleges murder

Nawanshahr: 20 days on, police still clueless on missing girl

Pathankot bypass car snatching case solved, 6 held

Private company employee shot at, robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana

Private company employee shot at, robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Learning from SA, civic body to focus on saving water in Ludhiana city

Manage waste at dairy complexes, Ludhiana MC Commissioner tells officials

Sanitation workers protest in Ludhiana, seek regular jobs

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Patiala MC to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw