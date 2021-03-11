Kashmir killings

A SENSE of fear and insecurity after yet another targeted killing in Kashmir is understandable, as is the anger. Yet, it is critical to ensure that the fatal attack in Kulgam on schoolteacher Rajni Bala from Jammu does not trigger mass panic or any displacement. That would mean playing into the hands of the terror networks, which the Jammu and Kashmir Police believe are resorting to such tactics in desperation. Last year, at least 35 civilians were killed in the Valley, but the spike in targeted attacks has been attributed to the gunning down of a huge number of terrorists, including those in leadership roles, destruction of their support structures and the locals not responding to their diktats. The frustration over their rapidly thinning presence and support has led to targeting of unarmed policemen, civilians from the minority communities, and even a local television actor last week.

In most instances, the security apparatus has shown commendable swiftness and tenacity in hunting down those responsible for the dastardly acts. That would bring little solace without creating an atmosphere of secure and peaceful coexistence, minus the rhetoric. The grief and shock expressed by the Kashmiri students and staff over Rajni Bala’s gruesome killing is proof of the havoc that terrorism has inflicted. No one has escaped its fangs. One response to the spate of targeted killings, though, that should have been forthcoming but has been missing is a pan-India call for condemnation and show of support for the victims and their families, cutting across ideological lines, from activists, academics and the intelligentsia. Any loss of life in a terror attack is a national loss. That’s the level of unqualified support needed.

With Amarnath Yatra round the corner and a heightened alert, it would be prudent to rework the security requirements and have adequate checkpoints and cordons near the work and living places of those believed to be vulnerable, howsoever difficult the task may be. At times, a show of force is essential.