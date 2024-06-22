Kashmir outreach

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi ticked all the right boxes during his visit to the Kashmir valley — he not only chose the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre on the banks of the Dal Lake to lead the nation’s International Yoga Day celebrations, but also reassured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that Assembly elections would be held soon and plans were afoot to restore J&K’s statehood. In his first trip to the Valley after assuming office as the PM for the third time, Modi termed the recent terror attacks ‘last-ditch efforts of the enemies of Kashmir’s progress’ and asserted that India would teach them a befitting lesson.

The PM’s decision to tour Kashmir and showcase India’s soft power through yoga — days after the attacks in Reasi and Kathua districts — was also aimed at boosting the morale of the security forces, which are fighting a pitched battle with terrorists in the Jammu region. It will be a big challenge for the Union Government to conduct the polls by September 30, the deadline set by the Supreme Court, if the security situation does not improve over the next couple of months.

The PM has praised the voters of Kashmir, and rightly so, for turning out in large numbers in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The Centre must build on the renewed faith of the Kashmiri people in democracy to fast-track the process of holding the Assembly elections. At the same time, counter-terror operations need to be stepped up so that peace and progress are not disrupted in J&K and people can become part of the democratic exercise in an environment devoid of fear, chaos and uncertainty. The Modi 2.0 government repeatedly described the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 as its major achievement. However, the job will remain half-done until sincere and sustained efforts are made by the Modi 3.0 dispensation to fulfil the aspirations of the people of J&K.

