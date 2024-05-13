Kejriwal on poll trail

THE grant of interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Supreme Court on the eve of the fourth phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections is a morale-booster not only for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but also the Opposition bloc INDIA. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy case. The timing of the move had led to questions about the impartiality of Central probe agencies in the run-up to the General Election. Kejriwal will be available for campaigning till the final phase of the elections. This is particularly significant for Delhi and Punjab, both AAP-ruled states, which will go to the polls on May 25 and June 1, respectively.

The court has imposed certain conditions on Kejriwal, including restrictions on his duties as CM. He has been prohibited from making comments regarding his alleged involvement in the excise policy case and accessing official files related to the proceedings. The SC’s recognition of the peculiar circumstances surrounding Kejriwal’s arrest and his role as a key Opposition leader amid the ongoing electoral exercise reflects a balanced approach. It emphasises the importance of ensuring a level playing field. The ED action against him was not an isolated incident but part of a series of arrests of Opposition leaders, including AAP ministers. The INDIA bloc has repeatedly accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing the state machinery for political gains.

The court’s intervention serves as a bulwark against the erosion of democratic norms and underscores the judiciary’s role as a guardian of constitutional values. The onus is now on the Opposition to make the most of this opportunity and up the ante against the ruling party. The BJP is expected to leave no stone unturned in countering Kejriwal’s claims and assertions.

