KOO, once celebrated as India’s alternative to Twitter, is closing down after enduring a ‘prolonged funding winter’. Founded by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, it was envisaged as a platform for Indians to communicate in native languages, challenging Twitter’s dominance in the Indian market. Despite a promising start, with 2.1 million daily active users at its peak, Koo’s journey has been riddled with challenges.

Launched in 2020, Koo quickly became a symbol of India’s push for digital self-reliance. It gained traction during the government’s clash with Twitter over content regulation, attracting high-profile users, including government officials and celebrities. The platform’s vision of a hyper-local, multilingual social media space resonated with many. However, Koo’s close ties with the ruling BJP and subsequent political controversies limited its appeal. The platform faced criticism for becoming a haven for right-wing discourse, which alienated potential users. Additionally, Koo’s heavy reliance on external funding proved problematic. The prolonged funding drought and failed partnership discussions with major Internet companies severely hampered its ability to sustain operations. Despite raising $30 million in a funding round led by Tiger Global, Koo struggled to maintain its growth trajectory. The platform’s technical advantages and user-centric approach were insufficient to draw users in numbers enough to cover the costs of running a social media platform. This, coupled with harsh market conditions, ultimately led to its downfall.

Koo’s shutdown serves as a cautionary tale for startups. Its failure highlights the importance of sustainable funding, market adaptability and the difficulty of challenging established players. As Radhakrishna and Bidawatka bid farewell, Koo’s story will be remembered as a bold yet sobering chapter in India’s digital evolution.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Social Media #Twitter