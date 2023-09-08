 LAC infra build-up: Expedite projects to counter Chinese threat - The Tribune India

LAC infra build-up

Expedite projects to counter Chinese threat

LAC infra build-up

Photo for representation. PTI file photo



WITH a thaw in the India-China relations remaining elusive, New Delhi has stepped up efforts to strengthen border infrastructure in a bid to keep pace with the relentless build-up by Beijing. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate 90 projects, built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at a cost of Rs 2,941 crore, on September 12. These include roads, bridges, tunnels and airfields in 10 border states and union territories. Last year, 103 BRO infrastructure projects were dedicated to the nation at a cost of Rs 2,897 crore.

The minister will also lay the foundation stone for an airfield, which will be constructed by the BRO at an estimated cost of Rs 218 crore in the strategically important Nyoma area of eastern Ladakh. The airfield is expected to augment air infrastructure in Ladakh — a hotbed of India-China hostilities — and boost the Indian Air Force’s battle-readiness along the northern border. It is critical to ensure that such important projects are completed within their timelines. Any delay can be detrimental to the interests of national security. Worrisome is the fact that the strategic Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, which will facilitate faster deployment of troops and weapons to forward areas in the Tawang sector, has already missed a series of deadlines.

The BRO chief, Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, has admitted that India is behind China in raising border infrastructure, but he added that the country is catching up fast by dint of speedy execution of strategic projects to bolster military operations. In his estimation, India will almost draw level with China in the next three to four years. However, it would be naïve to presume that Beijing would take its foot off the pedal in the coming years. Even as military and diplomatic parleys between the two sides are likely to continue, India must go all out to scale up its presence along the LAC.

#China #Rajnath Singh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

2
Sports

Gautam Gambhir: Being a cricketer is the biggest regret of my life

3
Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds cancer-stricken wife's 'fortitude and strength'

4
World

Video: US cop caught kissing scantily clad woman before climbing into police car with her, suspended

5
Punjab

Punjab police arrest drug trafficker who sent swimmers to collect 50-kg heroin consignment from Pakistan

6
Science Technology

Aditya-L1 takes selfie, images of earth and moon; ISRO shares video

7
India

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

8
Trending

UPI ATM unveiled: Get ready for hassle-free, cardless cash withdrawals

9
Entertainment

I always wanted to make Punjab proud of my work, says Ayushmann Khurrana

10
India

Chants of Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Top News

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...

Spain's President tests positive for Covid, to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi

Spain's President tests positive for Covid, to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi

After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...

INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today, counting starts

INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura

The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...

At ASEAN meet, Modi seeks effective code of conduct for South China Sea

At ASEAN meet, Modi seeks effective code of conduct for South China Sea

Today’s era not of war, reiterates PM | Lists terrorism, ext...

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

His account was banned after there were complaints about the...


Cities

View All

2 held with heroin worth ~1.29 crore

2 held with heroin worth Rs 1.29 crore

Auto-rickshaw union calls off protest

Insanitation aggravates Ward No. 14 residents’ woes

Oz MP pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Frescoes at Veer Bhan Da Shivala fading into oblivion

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Another milestone — Live liver transplant done at PGI

Student arrested for attack on NSUI members, granted bail

23-year-old held for raping minor

MP Tewari gives Rs 2.5L for CCTVs at BDC

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

Poor air concerns in Delhi despite steps

Double murder in Greater Noida, probe on

Murder case solved, 2 held

Murder case solved, 2 held

Canadian college yields to pupils’ housing demands

Assault on pregnant woman: Kin, residents hold sit-in, accuse police of inaction

Brothers’ suicide: Bajwa accuses AAP of delayed action against SHO, 2 colleagues

Congress leaders celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra’s 1st anniv

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

Upcoming int’l airport at Halwara 90% complete, to be ready by September 30

Take strict action against careless docs, staff: Chief Secy to Principal Secretary

Youth booked for raping minor

Ward watch: Waterlogging & clogged sewers twin concerns

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Students sensitised to mental health at ‘Luminescence’

Tribune impact: 2 yrs after selection, 560 SIs to finally get joining letters

Nutrition kits for TB patients at F’garh Sahib

Lecture on joint disorders held