LAC standoff

A resolution of the India-China border row remains elusive, even as the two countries have been locked in a military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh for the past four years. During this period, there have been 21 rounds of military commander-level talks and 29 meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs. The two sides have done well to complete the disengagement process at several friction points, but the deadlock over the Depsang plateau persists.

In an interview last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the talks were progressing well. He expressed optimism that there would be a positive outcome. However, recent meetings have not witnessed any breakthrough; both countries have only reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and tranquillity on the ground and keeping the lines of communication open.

Beijing’s troop buildup and infrastructure development along the LAC have not helped matters. This has left India with no option but to augment its military presence in the border areas and develop infrastructure at a rapid pace in order to catch up with the Chinese. Even as the situation has remained stable but sensitive, as described by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, the shadow of the Galwan clash of June 2020 continues to loom large, keeping Indian and Chinese troops on their toes. Progress on the diplomatic front has been stymied by the inadequacy of the interaction between PM Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in recent years. Modi last visited China in 2018, while Xi has not travelled to India since the Mamallapuram summit of October 2019. The Chinese President also chose to skip the G20 summit hosted by New Delhi last year. The political leadership of the two nations needs to proactively engage with each other to reduce the trust deficit. This holds the key to resolving the border dispute and ending the prolonged standoff.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Ladakh