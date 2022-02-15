While it is commonly known that sustained physical activity is the key to good health and keeps chronic illnesses at bay, 41 per cent of the adults in India fail to meet the minimum levels of exercise, as per a new WHO-ICMR study of 18-69 year olds. This translates into significantly higher odds of the lazy lumps losing out on the easily doable and affordable opportunity to fend off such debilitating ailments as high blood pressure, Type-2 diabetes or musculo-skeletal weakness. Interestingly, the never-married adults scored better on the healthy behaviour indices. Not only has a higher percentage of this category been found to be sufficiently physically active, they have also showed lower prevalence of alcohol or tobacco abuse. Not surprisingly, their BP and sugar levels were found to be comparatively under control.

However, the good news is that it is never too late to hit the road to regaining good health. Beginning slowly and gradually incrementing the intensity of workouts to the desired levels is the mantra. People who incorporate regular physical activity in their daily schedule are known to have significantly lower incidence of cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality rates than the inactive ones. Strong evidence links physical inactivity with higher risk for non-communicable diseases.

The physicians that people visit need to play a more proactive role in filling the painful gap in this crucial matter. Their prescriptions are generally limited to the immediate problem at hand. Not enough emphasis or time is devoted to educating the patients — of all age-groups — on the importance of long-term health benefits of shunning a sedentary lifestyle. At the same time, the governments and policy-makers must commit to providing enabling environments that encourage individuals to be more active. Providing cycling tracks, parks for walking, open air gyms and safe environs for women to move out with good law and order are some essential facilities needed. Notably, the health of citizens underlies most parameters of a ‘smart city’ and all city administrations are vying for the tag. But that most miss the coveted title reveals that the authorities are not active enough in this sphere.