Lula back at helm

The win by the narrowest of margins for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s polarising presidential election marks a stunning political comeback for the leftist leader. In his victory speech, the 77-year-old former union leader described it as his resurrection. His two-term 2003-2010 presidency was followed by 580 days in prison for corruption convictions that were later annulled. Lula was barred from contesting the election in 2018. ‘Trump of the Tropics’ Jair Bolsonaro is the first incumbent to lose a presidential election in the country’s 34-year-old democratic history. The significance of the result lies in the rebuke for his fiery far-right populism. No wonder, to pre-empt any protests and to ensure in an apparent attempt that the result is not challenged, US President Joe Biden came out strongly to endorse Lula’s mandate and declared the elections free, fair and credible.

The outcome should mark an end to a bruising election year. Instead, Brazil is bracing for sulking Bolsonaro supporters refusing to accept the result, echoing Donald Trump’s electoral fraud rhetoric after losing to Biden. Credited with social welfare measures, Lula enjoyed 83 per cent approval rating when he demitted office. The graft charges made a huge dent in his popularity. Still, an easier run for a third term was expected given Bolsonaro’s fraught legacy of presiding over a stumbling economy and exacerbating the health crisis during the pandemic. The tantalisingly close race shows the deep divisions. Striking a conciliatory note, Lula has promised to unite the country, but he has his task cut out.

One vow that Lula is most likely to deliver on is to overturn Bolsonaro’s contentious pro-gun policies and weak protection of the Amazon rainforest. His election coincides with a second run of the pink tide in Latin America, with leftist Presidents elected to power in other neighbouring countries. For the leftists in India, it’s an occasion to reflect on their diminishing relevance.