Macron at R-Day

THE choice of the Republic Day chief guest is guided not only by strategic and diplomatic imperatives but also the depth of bilateral engagement. President Emmanuel Macron’s acceptance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last-minute invite, after US President Joe Biden conveyed his unavailability, signals a high point for India-France ties. Prime Minister Modi was the guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade in Paris in July. It will be the sixth time a French leader will be the chief guest at the R-Day celebrations. India and France elevated their diplomatic relationship to ‘strategic partnership’ in 1998. This year marks its 25th anniversary.

President Macron’s confirmation reiterates France’s status as a reliable, all-weather friend. During PM Modi’s visit, the joint statement highlighted the shared values and belief in sovereignty as well as strategic autonomy. High on the agenda was cooperation in the defence sector. That is expected to be the focus this time round too. Even as a massive push is being given to the indigenous defence industry, India is seeking to diversify its military trade partners. After the acquisition of Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force, the Defence Acquisition Council in July approved the purchase of 26 Rafales for the Navy and three Scorpene submarines, developed by France and Spain. New Delhi is eyeing greater engagement with France for co-production, co-development and co-design of military hardware.

France has emerged as one of India’s closest partners in Europe. A standout feature has been the eagerness on both sides for a mutually beneficial convergence. The bilateral talks will give the two leaders an opportunity to review the progress made on the key pillars of the strategic partnership, including space, climate change, security, civil nuclear technology and resilient supply chains.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#France #Joe Biden #Narendra Modi #Republic Day #United States of America USA