Magnificent 107

BREACHING the 100-medal barrier at the Asian Games is a landmark moment for Indian sports. Achieving the ‘Iss baar 100 paar’ goal is no mean feat. The haul of 107 medals surpasses by a huge margin the previous highest tally of 70 at Jakarta five years ago. Finishing fourth overall, it is India’s best performance in 60 years. The previous highest ranking was in 1962, when India finished third. The significance of the march to a century is not limited to numbers. The preparedness of the athletes, their confidence and the self-assuredness on display augur well for India’s sporting ambitions. The players, the coaches, the support staff and the authorities deserve all the credit.

Two years ago, India had registered its best-ever haul at the Olympics, winning seven medals in Tokyo. The signs of change are hard to miss. The results of increased funding, focused training and exposure trips abroad are showing. It’s a welcome break from the perpetual complaints of lack of infrastructure and support. The Central and state governments have done well to back the athletes and invest in sporting infrastructure. It is essential to build on the momentum. The level of competitiveness on the global stage does not allow any room for complacency.

A 650-strong contingent for the Asian Games has sent an encouraging message that every athlete, playing whichever sport, is valued. The decision has been validated by the record number of women podium finishers and medals in disciplines in which India has had little or no presence. Amid the success, it would be prudent to reflect on the inadequacies. At Hangzhou, hosts China bagged 383 medals, including 201 gold. The distance to cover is vast. India has the talent, but the challenge is to tap it. Nurturing a sporting culture requires sustained investment. Let’s not lose the opportunity.

#Asian Games