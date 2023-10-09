 Magnificent 107: Build on momentum provided by Asiad success - The Tribune India

Magnificent 107

Build on momentum provided by Asiad success

Magnificent 107


BREACHING the 100-medal barrier at the Asian Games is a landmark moment for Indian sports. Achieving the ‘Iss baar 100 paar’ goal is no mean feat. The haul of 107 medals surpasses by a huge margin the previous highest tally of 70 at Jakarta five years ago. Finishing fourth overall, it is India’s best performance in 60 years. The previous highest ranking was in 1962, when India finished third. The significance of the march to a century is not limited to numbers. The preparedness of the athletes, their confidence and the self-assuredness on display augur well for India’s sporting ambitions. The players, the coaches, the support staff and the authorities deserve all the credit.

Two years ago, India had registered its best-ever haul at the Olympics, winning seven medals in Tokyo. The signs of change are hard to miss. The results of increased funding, focused training and exposure trips abroad are showing. It’s a welcome break from the perpetual complaints of lack of infrastructure and support. The Central and state governments have done well to back the athletes and invest in sporting infrastructure. It is essential to build on the momentum. The level of competitiveness on the global stage does not allow any room for complacency.

A 650-strong contingent for the Asian Games has sent an encouraging message that every athlete, playing whichever sport, is valued. The decision has been validated by the record number of women podium finishers and medals in disciplines in which India has had little or no presence. Amid the success, it would be prudent to reflect on the inadequacies. At Hangzhou, hosts China bagged 383 medals, including 201 gold. The distance to cover is vast. India has the talent, but the challenge is to tap it. Nurturing a sporting culture requires sustained investment. Let’s not lose the opportunity.

#Asian Games

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Israel continues battling Hamas as fears of wider conflict grow

2
Entertainment

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches India from Israel after Hamas attack

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition leaders Sunil Jakhar, Sukhbir Badal, Raja Warring for open debate

4
World Cup 2023

India beat Australia by six wickets to begin ICC World Cup campaign on winning note

5
Chandigarh

Three decades on, Sector 38 house owner gets justice

6
Chandigarh

Quick care saves woman bitten by cobra in Mohali

7
World

'Colossal intelligence failure' as Israel caught unprepared to face brazen Hamas attack

8
Entertainment

Burger day

9
Entertainment

‘Be honest’

10
Chandigarh

Rs 61 lakh research grant for two Panjab University faculty members

Don't Miss

View All
Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Top News

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

Tel Aviv regains control of most infiltration points | Ultra...

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Netanyahu

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Air Force must reform, else it’ll turn irrelevant: IAF Chief

Air Force must reform, else it'll turn irrelevant: IAF Chief

Facing flak over SYL, Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition to debate state issues

Facing flak over SYL, Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition to debate state issues

Haryana panchayat fines four over crop scheme fraud

Haryana panchayat fines four over crop scheme fraud

Registered land of others as own to claim relief


Cities

View All

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

4 from Amritsar part of India's hockey team in Asian Games

Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna shares the roller-coaster ride from Amritsar to New York

Trailer of film ‘Atari Junction’ to be released on Oct 10

Sacrilege a serious, heinous offence regardless of any religion: High Court

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

3 yrs on, GMSH paediatrics centre yet to start service

Chandigarh: Arrested for selling charas to prisoner, constable suspended

Kejriwal inaugurates country's largest construction, demolition waste recycling plant in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

Kejriwal inaugurates country's largest construction, demolition waste recycling plant in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

27-year-old woman, her two children found dead in Delhi’s Munirka

Supreme Court to hear on October 9 ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money-laundering case

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sanjay Singh’s family, says ‘BJP does this to scare Opposition’

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Cops step up vigil for upcoming festive season

JIT told to refund Rs 1 cr to allottee

Minister inaugurates road construction works, lays stones of projects

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana MC razes 3 illegal constructions

Ward watch: Overflowing sewers at New Shivaji Nagar a headache

VB cracks whip on corruption

Ludhiana: 2 cops held for sexually harassing girl

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Sahit Sabha releases book

Air Force Day celebrated

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners in Patiala