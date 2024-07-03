Making a mark

SOME of Rahul Gandhi’s searing remarks aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party, made during his maiden speech as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, have been expunged. Truth is truth, he retorted, ‘I said what I had to say, that is the truth.’ Animated speeches and acrimonious exchanges are part and parcel of parliamentary proceedings. A discernible change in the inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha is the Opposition’s new-found confidence. Numerically strong after 10 years and finally with an LoP, the leaders seem determined to exhibit a sense of purpose and make it a stage of equals. It’s too early to form opinions, but the first few sittings have been a far cry from the days when the Opposition voices would get drowned in the cacophonic domination of the Treasury Benches.

In his counterstrike, the Prime Minister said the Congress got 99 out of 543 seats, not out of 100, questioning its aggressive mode in Parliament. To Rahul Gandhi’s credit, he has set the tone for the Opposition. He and others in the INDIA bloc may well pat themselves on the back for having made a mark. An Opposition speaking truth to power and picking up holes in policies infuses much-needed vigour in the quest for accountability in governance. A caveat persists. Facts are sacrosanct. Oppose, for sure, but only when backed by evidence and research, not hearsay. Else, the best of presentations can get reduced to an exercise in self-indulgence.

Be strong, do not fear — that’s been the recurring theme in the Opposition ranks after the energising election results. When any of them has an iota of self-doubt, they must always remember who they have in their corner — the redoubtable, feisty Mahua Moitra is a force to reckon with.

