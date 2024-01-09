Maldives row

THE suspension of three Maldivian deputy ministers after they made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi would in normal course be seen as effective disciplinary action. The Mohamed Muizzu government has said the ministers’ personal views do not represent its opinion. That may not be enough for New Delhi. The Maldives High Commissioner has been summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs over the ministers’ comments in response to the Prime Minister’s video promoting tourism in Lakshadweep. What’s expected of Male apparently is a more decisive interjection, given the anti-India sentiment implicit in the social media posts, which have since been deleted. President Muizzu is seen to be close to China. One of his first announcements after taking over was to call for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the island nation. The latest controversy marks a new low in the bilateral ties.

The backlash has seen several Indians, including celebrities, announcing cancellation of trips. A home-grown travel company has decided to stop bookings for Maldives, claiming that nationalism is greater than personal interest. That may be seen as an overreaction, but underscores the need to draw a line on unacceptable conduct. It also recognises the heft of the globe-trotting Indian tourists — prosperous, willing to spend and accounting for huge numbers.

There are citizens of the island nation who view Prime Minister Modi’s Lakshadweep visit as trying to draw tourists away from the globally popular Maldives. A competitive spirit can do wonders for the tourism industry and the tourists, but having a grip on reality is vital. Lakshadweep lacks the infrastructure or the framework to cater to the tourist demand. Equally critical is preserving its delicate ecological balance. India’s strong objection to Male is not without reason, but normalisation of ties has to be the larger goal.

