Manipur horror

Avideo clip of two women being paraded naked by a mob in trouble-torn Manipur has shocked the nation. The incident elicited a prompt response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the horror inflicted on the two women had shamed 140 crore Indians. Taking cognisance of the revolting footage, the Supreme Court told the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate action, even as it said that ‘using women as instruments of perpetrating violence’ was ‘deeply disturbing’ and ‘simply unacceptable’.

The northeastern state has been on the boil for the past two-and-a-half months, ever since clashes broke out during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ taken out in protest following a High Court order relating to the Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community. The BJP, which is the ruling party both at the Centre and in the state, has been accused by the Opposition of mishandling the situation and failing to resolve the ethnic dispute. Now, with the Manipur turmoil taking centre stage amid the nationwide outrage over the incident in Senapati district, the BJP finds itself under greater pressure to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

Bringing to justice all perpetrators of the dastardly crime is the least that the state government can do. It is imperative for both the treasury and Opposition benches to ensure that a constructive debate on Manipur is held during the ongoing parliamentary session. An endless blame game will not help the cause of the strife-hit state. Rising above party affiliations, the stakeholders must expedite relief and rehabilitation measures for the displaced people. The horrifying humiliation of the two women must rouse the powers that be to prioritise the safety and welfare of hapless Manipuris.

#Manipur #Narendra Modi