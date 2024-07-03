Manufacturing push

THE resurgence of India’s manufacturing sector in June, as reflected by the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising to 58.3 from May’s 57.5, is a testament to the robust demand driving the economy forward. This uptick underscores the resilience and potential of India, which remains the fastest-growing major economy globally. The PMI data indicates a vigorous expansion in manufacturing activities, bolstered by domestic demand and sustained government spending on infrastructure. The manufacturing sector ended the June quarter on a stronger footing as new orders and output drove the PMI to nearly five points above its long-term average. Despite a slight dip in the future output index to a three-month low, it remains above historical norms, suggesting continued optimism in the sector.
One of the standout aspects of the latest PMI report is the record pace of job creation. Hiring surged for the fourth consecutive month, reaching the highest rate since the survey began in 2005. This is a crucial development for the ruling BJP, which has faced political challenges, including a loss of parliamentary majority. The increase in manufacturing jobs could offer relief to the party. Emphasising the government’s role in furthering this growth trajectory, the positive performance of the manufacturing sector is likely to be a focal point in Nirmala Sitharaman’s upcoming Budget.
However, the sector’s growth comes amid persistent inflationary pressures. While input cost inflation slightly moderated in June, prices charged to customers rose at the fastest pace in two years. This indicates that manufacturers were able to pass on higher costs to consumers, leveraging the strong demand to maintain profit margins. However, inflation is expected to average around the Reserve Bank of India’s target of four per cent, with a leeway of two percentage points on either side, providing some stability.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today
Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...
PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite
Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...
Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks
Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla
Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters