Message to Canada

WITH its advisory for Indians in Canada and those travelling to the country, New Delhi has sent as strong a message as any to the Trudeau government that it is fast losing patience with Ottawa for not paying heed to India’s serious concerns on issues of national unity and religious peace. That the ties were nosediving was evident when the Ministry of External Affairs expressed dissatisfaction over Canada’s feeble response to complaints regarding the so-called Khalistan referendum held in Brampton. The tough diplomatic stance that it cannot be ‘business as usual’ puts the onus on Ottawa. Its refusal to act against those who espouse anti-India sentiments could dent efforts for having a broader relationship, particularly on strategic and economic matters.

The scars caused by terrorism, mass killings, political assassinations and the 1984 riots are all deeply embedded in the Punjabi psyche. The slightest hint of any attempt to disturb the hard-won peace in the state draws strong condemnation, cutting across religious lines, and a collective resolve to stand up against it. Canada, when it allows the fringe elements among the Sikh diaspora to fuel separatism and violence in the name of religious secessionism, betrays India’s and, indeed, Punjab’s trust. All the more so when the huge Indian presence and contribution in Canada reflect a success story of multiculturalism and adherence to the law of the land.

It took a lot of time to repair bilateral ties after Ottawa’s unsettling attitude in the wake of the Kanishka plane bombing in 1985 that left all 329 people on board dead, most of them Canadian citizens. Negligence and significant delays marked the investigation. Turning a blind eye to extremist groups is a policy whose time has run out. Inaction by Canada’s political leadership now would mean that Indian sensitivities do not count for much. The consequences would be in neither country’s interest.