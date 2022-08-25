Missile probe

WITH the dismissal of three IAF officers for lapses that led to the accidental firing of a BrahMos missile which landed in Pakistan’s Punjab province on March 9, the Union Government has sent out a stern message — any deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will not be tolerated. The Court of Inquiry, which did well to complete the investigation in less than six months, established that the officers were guilty of dereliction of duty. It was just fortuitous that the missile neither hit any airliners during its flight nor crash into a residential area or a defence installation. Though there were no casualties, the incident had evoked a sharp reaction from Pakistan, with its Foreign Office asking India to clarify whether such missiles were ‘indeed handled by its armed forces or some rogue elements’. Pakistan had also demanded a joint probe, but India steadfastly held its ground and resisted pressure tactics.

It is hoped that the exemplary action taken against the officers after a transparent inquiry will allay Pakistan’s fears and apprehensions. As it has been proved beyond doubt that this was a case of accidental firing, it makes no sense for Islamabad to keep looking for ulterior motives. Admirably, both countries did not let the matter reach a flashpoint, even as China had urged the nuclear-armed neighbours to resolve the dispute through dialogue and step up information-sharing on a long-term basis.

Days after the BrahMos episode, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said in Parliament that the SOPs for the operation, maintenance and inspection of such systems were being reviewed. Such a review needs to be done thoroughly and periodically to prevent a repeat of what happened in March. The armed forces should ensure round-the-clock monitoring of their missile systems. What’s equally important is to keep all lines of communication open so as to counter misinformation and misunderstanding at the earliest. Having fought four wars in 75 years, India and Pakistan can’t afford to allow stray incidents to bring them to the brink of another armed conflict.