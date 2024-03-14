Missile prowess

INDIA’s test-firing of the Agni-V ballistic missile with MIRV (multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle) technology marks a significant leap forward for the nation’s defence capabilities. Mission Divyastra, the culmination of years of dedicated efforts by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, showcases India’s growing technological prowess in the global arena. The project, being helmed by a woman director, Sheena Rani, highlights the country’s strides towards gender inclusivity in science and technology.

The strategic breakthrough has made India one of the six nations possessing the sophisticated MIRV technology. Wedged between nuclear-armed China and Pakistan, the nation has demonstrated its ability to develop cutting-edge defence systems that are on a par with those of major global powers. This technology enables the forces to deploy multiple warheads on missiles, introducing a new level of flexibility and resilience in India’s nuclear arsenal. Such advancements are crucial in a world where security threats are evolving rapidly and maintaining a credible deterrence posture is essential. India’s MIRV push can serve as a powerful deterrent against potential adversaries, reaffirming its resolve to defend its sovereignty and national interests.

Amid current geopolitical tensions, the country’s enhanced deterrence capabilities can act as a counterbalance to emerging threats, thereby contributing to peace and security regionally as well as globally. However, it is imperative to recognise that with advancements in defence firepower come greater responsibilities. India must continue to leverage its technological expertise to safeguard its interests while upholding the principles of peace, stability and responsible nuclear stewardship on the world stage.