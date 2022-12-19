Modi-Putin talks

INDIA is on the side of peace — this has been New Delhi’s consistent position in response to concerns in the West over whose side it is on in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war. In his fifth phone conversation this year with President Putin since the Russian invasion in February, Prime Minister Modi has reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward. When the two leaders last met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan in September, Modi had told Putin that this was not an era of war. This was reflected in the G20’s Bali Declaration as well. New Delhi’s balancing act on the war and its unique position, as a friend of both Russia and the West, has resulted in its potential for mediation increasing. Leading the G20 could see its role as a mediator gaining prominence.

India has been ramping up procurement of crude oil at discounted prices from Russia, notwithstanding the increasing disquiet in the western countries or the price cap by the G7. It has stuck to its stand that ensuring the best possible access to Indian consumers on the most advantageous terms is its fundamental obligation. A dip in domestic fuel prices is still awaited though. On allegations of war profiteering, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has hit back that there is no moral conflict in buying Russian oil because India has to cater to domestic needs. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has argued that the country is not trying to cater to the demands of other nations. Prime Minister Modi has spoken out against any restriction on energy supplies, saying that India’s energy security is important for global growth.

India will continue being the bridge between the two sides, Washington has reacted, welcoming the calls for the cessation of violence. The pursuit of peace is a worthy cause, but New Delhi has to tread carefully as its bold neutrality is put to the test.