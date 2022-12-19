 Modi-Putin talks : The Tribune India

Modi-Putin talks

Ending Russia-Ukraine war a pressing concern

Modi-Putin talks

Photo courtesy: Twitter @narendramodi



INDIA is on the side of peace — this has been New Delhi’s consistent position in response to concerns in the West over whose side it is on in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war. In his fifth phone conversation this year with President Putin since the Russian invasion in February, Prime Minister Modi has reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward. When the two leaders last met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan in September, Modi had told Putin that this was not an era of war. This was reflected in the G20’s Bali Declaration as well. New Delhi’s balancing act on the war and its unique position, as a friend of both Russia and the West, has resulted in its potential for mediation increasing. Leading the G20 could see its role as a mediator gaining prominence.

India has been ramping up procurement of crude oil at discounted prices from Russia, notwithstanding the increasing disquiet in the western countries or the price cap by the G7. It has stuck to its stand that ensuring the best possible access to Indian consumers on the most advantageous terms is its fundamental obligation. A dip in domestic fuel prices is still awaited though. On allegations of war profiteering, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has hit back that there is no moral conflict in buying Russian oil because India has to cater to domestic needs. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has argued that the country is not trying to cater to the demands of other nations. Prime Minister Modi has spoken out against any restriction on energy supplies, saying that India’s energy security is important for global growth.

India will continue being the bridge between the two sides, Washington has reacted, welcoming the calls for the cessation of violence. The pursuit of peace is a worthy cause, but New Delhi has to tread carefully as its bold neutrality is put to the test.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Decide upon OROP anomalies within four months, Supreme Court tells defence ministry

2
Entertainment

Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

3
Entertainment

Amid furore over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in Besharam Rang, Smriti Irani’s old video in similar dress raises eyebrows

4
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

5
Sports

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title

6
Nation

'India should not forget…': Pak minister Shazia Marri uses nuclear threat, backtracks

7
Punjab

As many as 15 vehicles collide due to dense fog on Delhi-Amritsar GT road in Fatehgarh Sahib; several injured

8
Patiala

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

9
Nation

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala post Bhairon Singh Rathore battling health issues at AIIMS in Jodhpur

10
World

Top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti arrested after criticism of death penalty

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

BSF spots drones in Punjab’s Gurdaspur; search operation launched

BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched

Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...

Very dense fog over Northwest India for next 5 days: IMD

Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD

Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...

NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali

NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali

Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...

Himachal CM Sukhu tests positive for covid, meeting with PM cancelled

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled

The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...

Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death

Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death

Navinder Gill of Surrey was taken in custody by the Integrat...


Cities

View All

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

Year on, identity of man killed over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Templeunknown

Fraud worth crores detected at hospital in Tarn Taran

Attacked by husband, woman succumbs to injuries at Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Adesh Partap Singh Kairon’s adviser gets extortion call from Pak-based terrorist

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Chandigarh: Redevelopment tender awarded, world-class railway station in offing

7 years on, work set to start on 2nd PGI multi-level parking in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Sector 2 residents to move High Court over road through green belt

Space constraint mars mother & child centre at GMSH-16 in Chandigarh

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of central Delhi because of farmer body’s protest

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of Delhi because of farmer body's protest

AIIMS-Delhi server attack case: Move to seek Interpol help on IP addresses of emails from China

Heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, six nabbed

Delhi BJP headed for revamp

Delhi logs 10 Covid cases

Latifpura residents reject govt’s rehab offer

Latifpura residents reject govt’s rehab offer

Sheds set up at site to shelter the voiceless

5,000 km & counting, cycle of world peace reaches city

Open House: Do you agree with the state government’s claim of keeping strict check on corruption?

Five years on, no end to issues facing Jalandhar residents, projects hang fire

‘Illegal’ buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

'Illegal' buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

DGP announces reward for cops

Talwar takes over as DCC chief

No stopping city players from making big at global level; better infra is all they need

Open House: What should be done to curb rising pollution levels and make air cleaner in the city?

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers protest in Patiala

700 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Patiala, 2 held

Three run over by train in Rajpura

Devotees throng Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara ahead of Shaheedi Jor Mela