 Monsoon forecast : The Tribune India

Monsoon forecast

Unseasonal rain episodes call for better prediction tools

Monsoon forecast

Photo for representation. File photo



The prognosis of a normal monsoon by the IMD brings cheer as our agriculture is largely rain-dependent. With nearly 50 per cent of the people in the country reliant on farming or farm-related jobs, bumper crops are critical not only for ensuring food for all and containing food prices but also for the Indian economy. Allaying fears of El Nino, the IMD has forecast that quantitatively, the rainfall during the southwest monsoon would be 96 per cent of the long period average (LPA) of 87 cm as the other factors at play are positive. The neutral condition over the equatorial Pacific Ocean, positive Indian Ocean Dipole and lower snow cover over the Himalayas and Eurasia are expected to negate El Nino, wherein the ocean temperatures rise, causing a deficit in rains.

However, more significant for the cultivators is the advance information on how the rains would be geographically distributed, whether they would be skewed or evenly spread. The IMD must upgrade its tools and foretell the weather every fortnight or so as it forms the basis of the planning for the sowing and harvesting of the staple crops. Its second projection announced in May-end leaves little time to adjust kharif crop sowing that begins in June. Farmers in Punjab, Haryana and HP have been bearing the brunt of irregular rains in the past two seasons. As in 2021-22, the rabi crop has been impacted in 2022-23 due to the climate change-induced erratic pattern of precipitation, even though the rainfall ultimately turned out to be on the higher end of the normal spectrum, which spans from 96% to 105% of the LPA. After an unusually dry spell of winter this time, February witnessed abnormally warm temperatures. Dealing the final harsh blow to crop yield and quality was the atypical downpour in March.

The unseasonal heat surges and rainfall have hit wheat production and the Centre has been constrained to relax the grains’ quality norms for procurement in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. The changing weather pattern poses a challenge; experts must brainstorm and offer policy measure to ensure full granaries and happy farmers.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Drug mafia-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

2
Nation

‘Now mafia cannot threaten anyone in UP’: Yogi Adityanath reacts for the first time after Atiq’s murder

3
Haryana

After Canada, 5 Australian universities place Indian students under lens

4
Haryana

Haryana house owners call 'extra floor' survey a farce

5
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma on Bengaluru crowd cheering for MS Dhoni during RCB vs CSK match: 'They love him'

6
Punjab

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 6 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC to be made permanent

7
Nation

Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court questions Gujarat government over remission granted to convicts

8
Haryana

ACB raids houses of judicial officer, kin

9
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's happy pictures with kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are breaking the Internet; fans say ‘our Pathaan family’

10
Punjab

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called 'Minta's' and 'AK47'

Don't Miss

View All
Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Top News

India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data

China has a population of 142.57 crore, according to the UN ...

Drug-Police nexus: Bhagwant Mann’s sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank ‘shielding’ tainted cop Inderjit

Drug mafia-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...

Atiq-Ashraf killing: Shahganj SHO among 4 cops suspended after SIT questioning

Atiq-Ashraf killing: Shahganj SHO among 4 cops suspended after SIT questioning

Prayagraj court sends Atiq killers to 4-day police custody

Bats worth Rs 1 lakh, pads and other cricketing equipment of Delhi Capitals players stolen from luggage: Sources

Bats worth Rs 1 lakh, pads and other cricketing equipment of Delhi Capitals players stolen from luggage: Sources

Stuff goes missing during their travel from Bengaluru to Del...

Centre urges SC to make states, UTs parties to proceedings on pleas on same-sex marriage

Centre again urges SC to hear states, UTs on same-sex marriage

A five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud ig...


Cities

View All

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

10 years on, LPG-run crematorium still to find favour with Amritsar residents

Pradeep Singh Custodial Death Case: After 22 years, family sees hope for justice as Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks status report

2 members of robbers’ gang held with pistol in Amritsar

Amritsar MC building inspector held taking bribe

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

13 fuel stations, LPG sites owe Chandigarh Rs 7.22 crore: CAG

Command Hospital harvests organs, saves 3 lives in Delhi

Chandigarh MC draws a blank at e-auction for 39 booths

Despite price drop, only 3 of 25 liquor vends go in Chandigarh

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

L-G orders special audit of subsidy given to discoms

Mercury up, but Delhi's action plan not ready

2 killed as bus overturns in Greater Noida

EWS admission quota not applicable to Jamia: Varsity to HC

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Industrialists not enthused with leaders’ poor recall value

BJP’s Atwal, SAD (A)’s Gurjant & 9 others file papers

Committed to overall development in constituency: Karamjit Kaur

Cong unity like pack of cards, can fall apart any time: BJP

A first: ‘Hunar’ to hone skills, train underprivileged children

A first: 'Hunar' to hone skills, train underprivileged children

Woman dies, 18 test +ve for Covid

Expect relief from heat as city likely to witness showers today

2 MC staff nabbed for taking Rs 6K bribe

7 booked for attacking sweeper at city hotel

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Khelo India: Women’s Track Cycling League from April 26 in Patiala

Powercom, Transco workers’ body demands regular jobs

DC reviews development projects

Two held with poppy husk, drug vials