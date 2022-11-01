 Morbi bridge collapse : The Tribune India

Morbi bridge collapse

Ensure time-bound probe, avoid morbid blame game

Morbi bridge collapse

The collapse of the Morbi suspension bridge in poll-bound Gujarat has claimed more than 130 lives



The collapse of the Morbi suspension bridge in poll-bound Gujarat has claimed more than 130 lives, making it one of the most devastating accidents in the country in recent years. The colonial-era bridge was closed seven months ago for repairs; it reopened on October 26 (Gujarati New Year Day) and was drawing crowds amid the Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations. The municipality had handed it over to a private firm earlier this year for maintenance and operations for a 15-year period. A senior officer of the municipality has claimed that the firm did not notify the authorities before going ahead with the reopening. The municipality had not yet issued a fitness certificate as no safety audit had been conducted. It is apparent that the company did not follow the due process. However, considering that the grand structure is a major attraction for tourists as well as locals, it’s inexplicable that the resumption of its operations escaped the notice of the civic body. The officers concerned should have intervened at the outset and directed the firm to plug the procedural gaps on priority. Reopening the bridge without a thorough safety check was a recipe for disaster, and that’s exactly what happened.

A major reason being cited for the mishap is overcrowding. Tickets were heavily oversold to cash in on the Sunday rush. This is another glaring lapse as there were far more people using the bridge than what it could hold. The probe panel needs to get to the bottom of the matter in a time-bound manner. Pertinent facts must be promptly made public to scotch rumours and misinformation.

With the Gujarat Assembly election schedule set to be announced anytime soon, the bridge collapse is set to become a poll issue. The onus is on the BJP government to ensure a free and fair probe and not let the Opposition politicise the tragedy for electoral gains. Moreover, officers and their political masters need to restrain their overzealousness to kickstart projects before the model code comes into force. The disaster is also a wakeup call for other states where suspension bridges are operational, such as Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal.

