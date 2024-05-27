Muted voices

WHEN the results of Haryana’s 10 Lok Sabha seats that went to the polls on Saturday are out on June 4, they will, sadly, reflect the muffled voices of women voters in the 18-19 age group, drowned out by the louder participation of their male counterparts. For, the data from the Election Commission of India reveals a glaring gender imbalance: only 34 per cent of these first-time voters are women. Of the nearly 4.2 lakh such voters, a staggering 2.8 lakh are men. This disparity highlights the state’s patriarchal character and deep-rooted societal biases, where the registration of young women as voters is often postponed until after marriage. Efforts by officials to encourage voter registration among young women face resistance. Many families prioritise marriage over political engagement, reinforcing a cycle of disenfranchisement.

Making matters worse, women’s political agency is further limited as men are often seen dictating their choices. Equally skewed is the representation of women in the electoral fray. Of the 223 candidates in the contest in Haryana in the General Election, just 16 are women — including five from mainstream political parties — even though women constitute nearly 47 per cent of the voters. Major parties, despite their claims of supporting women’s rights, have failed to field female nominees proportionately.

However, there is a silver lining in certain pockets of the state. Women are beginning to voice their concerns on issues like water supply, electricity and employment; an increased female participation at public meetings has also been witnessed. But a lot remains to be done to bridge the gender divide and dismantle patriarchal structures. Amplifying women’s voices is essential for making India a truly transparent and inclusive democracy.

