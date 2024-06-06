Naidu’s comeback

IN a remarkable turn of events, N Chandrababu Naidu has been catapulted from political obscurity to the pivotal role of ‘kingmaker’ — along with Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav — after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This shift not only underscores their political acumen but also highlights the fluid dynamics of our democracy. The TDP’s impressive performance in Andhra Pradesh, securing 16 LS seats, combined with the BJP’s failure to achieve a majority, has propelled Naidu into a central position. His alliance with the BJP and Janasena signifies not just his strategic resurgence but also his enduring appeal to the electorate. The NDA won a landslide victory in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, bagging 21 parliamentary and 164 Assembly seats.

This re-emergence into prominence that also puts him in the king’s position in the state is laudable. Naidu’s tenure as Chief Minister from 1995 to 2004 was marked by economic reforms and a tech-driven vision, earning him the moniker ‘CEO of Andhra Pradesh’. Next, after a decade in the Opposition, Naidu made an impressive comeback in 2014, but the political landscape proved challenging. His alliance with the BJP was short-lived and the TDP suffered a heavy defeat in the 2019 elections. Adding to his woes, his 52-day incarceration last year in a skill development scam seemed to mark the end of his political career.

Today, with a majority eluding the BJP at the Centre, hectic parleys to garner the required numbers are on, and even INDIA bloc leaders are reportedly wooing Naidu. But he has reaffirmed his allegiance to the NDA — for now. India will be closely watching Naidu’s moves as a power-broker. They will undoubtedly be instrumental in determining the country’s political direction.

