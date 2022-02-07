National icon

ZARA aankh mein bhar lo paani… as iconic Lata Mangeshkar passes into eternity, citizens of India have every reason to mourn. A two-day national mourning in her honour, befitting the Bharat Ratna recipient, however, will not be enough to fill the gnawing void she leaves behind. Indeed, once we recover from the immeasurable loss, we will find many more reasons to cherish her legacy and hum her countless songs. For here was a timeless voice which could melt the heart of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and her demise makes the current one ‘anguished beyond words.’ Beyond political affiliations, caste, creed, class and religion, even borders, she united music lovers of all hues, not just Bollywood aficionados. Singer of thousands of songs in umpteen languages and many genres, she was that rare artiste who could connect with all of India and bridge the chasm with its neighbour Pakistan too.

Born on September 28, 1929, in a family steeped in classical musical tradition, her singing talent was both spotted and honed by her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar. His early demise propelled her towards the world of acting and later singing — she rendered her first song at 13. Soon, she was to become not just the voice but also the soul of Hindi film music. So exalted was her stature that legendary composer SD Burman famously said, ‘Give me a harmonium, give me Lata, and I will make music.’

Her passion for music was best exemplified in her songs, a wellspring of emotions, and her zest for life was reflected in her love for movies, cricket, cars and Mozart. Clearly, her passions were as diverse as her melodious repertoire. Singers may come and go, Lata’s place in the annals of musical history is irreplaceable. An emblem of excellence, as we recall her song Ek pyar ka nagma, the lines Kuch kho kar paana hai kuch paa kar khona hai… jeevan ka matlab toh aana aur jaana hai acquire a profound meaning. In her we have lost a precious gem and in her again we found a timeless treasure.