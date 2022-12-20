Naval milestone

The Indian Navy pioneered indigenisation decades ago. There has been a renewed focus in recent years on ramping up development of equipment and systems. The commissioning of INS Mormugao is a reassuring step forward in the self-reliance programme, providing a boost to the country’s maritime capability. The Navy says nearly 40 ships and submarines are being built in Indian shipyards. Named after the historic Goan port, INS Mormugao undertook her first sea sortie on December 19 last year when Goa celebrated 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule. Designed by the in-house Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, over 75 per cent of its components are indigenous. Second of the four Visakhapatnam-class warships, the stealth-guided missile destroyer is packed with sensors, radar and weapon systems. It’s an occasion to savour.

There is recognition at the highest levels of policy formulation that next-generation locally-designed-and-built vessels hold the key to success in any future war. While there are signs of a maturing military-industrial complex in India, the slow turnaround by the naval shipyards is a matter of concern. All the more when the strategic focus is on the Chinese navy, which is increasing its power and reach at a rapid pace. Despite considerable efforts, warship construction endeavours continue to suffer from systemic deficits. A programme mired in delays and cost overruns needs a critical audit. The project to construct six next-generation conventional submarines has now been further delayed.

Shipbuilding has to be treated as a strategic enterprise, with budget requirements being taken care of on priority. To achieve greater participation from the private sector, the Navy has made available its facilities for testing, trials and tuning of equipment during the development stage. Established in 2020, the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation provides an interface for the academia and industry to interact with the Navy’s capability development apparatus. Efforts are afoot to address the problem areas, but the challenges are formidable.