 New criminal laws: Clarity & transparency hold the key amid chaos - The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

New criminal laws

Clarity & transparency hold the key amid chaos

New criminal laws

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



THE three new criminal laws came into effect on Monday amid a verbal duel between the ruling BJP and the main Opposition party, the Congress. The former described the laws as a symbol of India’s progress and resilience, while the latter accused the government of getting them forcibly passed in Parliament after the suspension of 146 MPs. The Congress has declared that the INDIA bloc will not allow such ‘bulldozer justice’ to prevail in the parliamentary system. The government has repeatedly stressed that these statutes — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — will give priority to providing justice and protecting rights, arguably in contrast to the draconian colonial laws which laid emphasis on penal action. However, the Opposition is not convinced. Nor are some legal experts, who have raised concerns over possible misuse of the laws.

There are also apprehensions about a surge in litigation in the form of appeals seeking re-evaluation of the existing cases (registered before July 1, 2024) or a review of the new legal framework. Even as a chaotic rollout is only to be expected, the government will find itself under increasing pressure to pay heed to suggestions made by various stakeholders and consider amendments to fine-tune the laws. Calls to scrap the statutes altogether will also get shriller.

The push for reforms to replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act seems well-intentioned, but it will be an onerous task for the BJP-led government — now a shadow of its former all-powerful self — to get everyone on board. Implementing the new laws is a huge challenge for law enforcement agencies, judicial officers and legal professionals. Litigants, too, will have to confront new complications. Clarity and transparency hold the key to reducing uncertainty as well as confusion. The powers that be will have to work very hard to prevent the fiasco of the three farm laws, which were repealed after a year-long protest by farmers. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

UK woman officer arrested after sex video with inmate from prison goes viral

2
India

Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ jibe at BJP, says it indulges in violence, hate 24x7

3
Punjab

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

4
India

Rahul Gandhi targets Speaker for bowing down before PM, Om Birla reacts

5
Punjab

NHAI moves High Court for resumption of toll plazas in Punjab amid protests, cites Rs 113.21 crore loss

6
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian woman dies on Qantas flight from Melbourne to Delhi

7
Punjab

Punjab Police lodge their first FIR under new criminal laws in Sangrur

8
Haryana

9-year-old girl strangled, her body set on fire by 16-year-old neighbour in Gurugram society

9
India

Delhi High Court directs TMC's Saket Gokhale to apologise to ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri, pay Rs 50 lakh damages

10
Haryana

4 of family die in road accident in Haryana's Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Top News

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...

Rahul takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parl, PM calls it attack on community

Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi calls it attack on community

In maiden speech as LoP, Congress MP accuses ruling party of...

NIA okay with Rashid taking oath as MP, court to pass directions today

NIA okay with jailed Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid taking oath as MP, court to pass directions today

Chandrababu Naidu writes to Congress' Revanth Reddy, proposes meeting to address bifurcation issues

Chandrababu Naidu writes to Congress' Revanth Reddy, proposes meeting to address bifurcation issues


Cities

View All

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Police nab three from Maharashtra

Two peddlers held for Ajnala cop’s death due to ‘drug overdose’

Crisis in Shiromani Akali Dal deepens, dissidents submit apology letter to Akal Takht

1.1 kg heroin seized after peddler’s interrogation, two more in police net

Need observatories in all districs of Punjab, Haryana, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Need observatories in all districs of Punjab, Haryana, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Chandigarh Administration releases SOPs for opening shops 24X7

Monsoon arrives, Irrigation Dept yet to take up Sukhna Choe cleaning in Zirakpur

2 FIRs filed under new criminal laws in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: New criminal laws evoke mixed response among advocates

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

Rs 10 lakh relief for rain victims too little: Congress

300 of 696 permanent drainage pumps not functional, says BJP

To press for their demands, students call for march towards Parliament today

Delhi Police register first FIR under new criminal law, later dismiss it after probe

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: Political battle heats up

BJP leader criticises AAP for failure to curb drug menace

In sultry weather, netas’ wives out to woo voters for Jalandhar bypoll

Narrow escape for Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring as bull charges into gathering

Another year, same old story

Another year, same old story

Non-functional CCTVs at Ludhiana rly station hamper probe

Woman, son climb atop water tank

Jail guard held for supplying tobacco products to inmates

Central Jail biggest property tax defaulter, owes Ludhiana MC Rs 18L

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Fatehgarh Sahib awaits amenities despite MC having Rs 15 crore funds

International Doctors’ Day observed at Fatehgarh Sahib