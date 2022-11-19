 New dawn in space : The Tribune India

New dawn in space

Launch of Vikram-S marks grand entry of pvt sector

New dawn in space

Tribune video grab



Two years after the Centre opened the space sector for private players, a rocket developed by a four-year-old startup, Skyroot Aerospace, has been successfully launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Sriharikota. The flight of Vikram-S, named after the father of the country’s space programme Vikram Sarabhai, marks the completion of Mission Prarambh (the beginning). It has three payloads — two owned by domestic customers and one by a foreign client. This includes ‘Fun-Sat’, a 2.5-kg payload belonging to Chennai-based aerospace startup Spacekidz that has been developed by students from India, the US, Singapore and Indonesia.

The Vikram-S launch is a major milestone for India’s space sector, which has for long witnessed the monopoly of state-run ISRO. Notably, ISRO is helping private players find their feet by offering its facilities for testing as well as for the launch of rockets and satellites. Vikram is a series of modular space launch vehicles especially designed for the small satellite market. Hyderabad-headquartered Skyroot has ambitiously declared that launching satellites into space will soon become as easy as booking a cab. Another private company, Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos, is planning to test-fly its rocket before the year-end. These are good tidings for India’s space programme, which had made rapid strides during the Soviet era before it was rocked by the 1994 ISRO ‘espionage’ case — which later proved to be a frame-up.

In June this year, PM Modi had inaugurated the headquarters of the Ahmedabad-based Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the country's space regulator. It is an autonomous, single-window nodal agency for the promotion, encouragement and regulation of space activities of government and private entities; it also facilitates the use of ISRO facilities by private operators. The onus is on IN-SPACe to ensure safety, efficiency and affordability of space vehicles. The time is ripe for India to unveil its much-awaited new space policy, which promises to facilitate better coordination between government entities, space industries, startups and institutions. Sustained focus on research and development, coupled with adequate funding, can pave the way for India becoming a global player in the space sector.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab: 39-year-old woman shot dead outside Bathinda bus stand in broad daylight

2
Trending

Watch: ‘Balle-balle’ dance off between 2 Sikh men to the tunes of ‘Tera yaar bolda’ goes viral

3
Punjab

Punjab cabinet clears old pension scheme notification; cane-crushing season to begin on November 20, says CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches scathing attack on farmers' unions over dharnas, roads blockages; accuses them of holding state govt to ransom

5
Trending

IAS officer pays the price for sharing his Gujarat election posting on Instagram; EC removes him from duty by calling it a 'publicity stunt'

6
Patiala

Patiala lawyers observe 'no work day' over 'trespassing' by police

7
Nation

India's first private rocket lifts off from ISRO spaceport

8
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch election

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents to take part in ‘Insaaf March’ in UK

10
J & K

Farooq Abdullah resigns as National Conference president

Don't Miss

View All
Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Top News

Slap cost on nations aiding terror as part of foreign policy: PM Modi takes swipe at Pak, China

Slap cost on nations aiding terror as part of foreign policy: PM Modi takes swipe at Pakistan, China

Those trying to create sympathy for terrorists must be isola...

Regime change in Afghanistan poses threat to South Asia: Amit Shah

Regime change in Afghanistan poses threat to South Asia: Amit Shah

Growing influence of Al-Qaida, ISIS posing significant chall...

‘Place Gautam Navlakha under house arrest in 24 hours’, Supreme Court junks NIA petition

‘Place Gautam Navlakha under house arrest in 24 hours’, Supreme Court junks NIA petition

Probe agency had raised safety concerns

Up to Rs 500 crore fine for data breach proposed

Up to Rs 500 crore fine for data breach proposed

It was Rs 15 crore earlier

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK


Cities

View All

NRI, family booked for seeking dowry

NRI, family booked for seeking dowry

Hand grenade seizure: Rajasthan links of two drug peddlers probed

Man dies in road mishap, case filed

Pankaj Berry, Kaveri Priyam visit city to promote upcoming show on Sony SAB

Hate propaganda alarms Akal Takht

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Man carrying petrol bottle climbs atop Bathinda DAC

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Lower exposure in past 5 yrs ‘behind’ chikungunya surge

Lower exposure in past 5 yrs ‘behind’ chikungunya surge

Chandigarh must ‘strive’ to be medical tourism hub

Sohana SHO, ASI put on notice for ‘disobedience’

18 child beggars rescued in Chandigarh

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

External Affairs ministry driver held for espionage by Delhi police: was honey-trapped by Pak spy

External Affairs ministry driver held for espionage by Delhi police: was honey-trapped by Pak spy

Gurugram extortion case: Bobby Kataria’s anticipatory bail plea rejected

Aaftab was high on marijuana when he 'killed' Shraddha: Police

Court directs Delhi Police to complete Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala’s narco in 5 days

Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges

Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

St Joseph’s set to celebrate 50 years of its inception

Pargat Singh’s daughter weds Amarjit Singh Samra’s grandson; top leaders attend event

9 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 364

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations

Road blockade spells chaos

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

Naib Tehsildar Recruitment Scam: Jammers sought at exam centres

3 cops suspended for arresting man from advocate's chamber in Patiala

Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT

Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT

BJP leaders allege violations at parking lots across Ludhiana city

Nawanshahr man dies in road mishap in Ludhiana district

Paddy arrival dips 4% as yield down by 2% in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized