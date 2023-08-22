 NMC guidelines: Address concerns of medical community - The Tribune India

NMC guidelines

Address concerns of medical community

NMC guidelines


IT does not come as a surprise that the guidelines issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) on prescription practices have triggered an intense debate. Doctors have been told to prescribe generic drugs. The intention to promote cost-effective alternatives and access to healthcare is laudable. That said, several concerns have been raised over the feasibility of the move. Demands have been made to put on hold the transition. The argument is that the complex challenges involved would become a stumbling block to the implementation of the directive. The reshaping of the healthcare system will be better served if the questions being asked are interpreted as constructive criticism and not a motivated backlash. Address these through a wide-ranging consultative process and, perhaps, move forward in a phased manner.

The importance of promoting generic drugs cannot be overstated. The primary concern is the uncertainty over the quality parameters. Issues of patient trust, accessibility, regulatory clarity and industry influence have been highlighted. ‘Running trains without tracks’ is how the apex body of medical professionals has described the directive. It has appealed against compromising patient care for the sake of cost-cutting. References have been made to the inconsistency of allowing branded drugs to be licensed while preventing doctors from prescribing them.

The NMC’s new professional conduct regulations bar doctors from meets sponsored by pharmaceutical companies. They or members of their families also cannot take consultancy fees or honorariums. Doctors are not allowed to endorse drug brands and equipment or advertise them. Any step to check unfair practices is welcome. Without a robust regulatory system, there is bound to be scepticism over these norms being followed in letter and spirit. Noteworthy is the move aimed at discouraging violence against doctors. They can refuse treatment to abusive and violent patients or relatives, but would have to ensure that no patient is abandoned.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Kabaddi tournament Derby: 2 gangs clash 'using swords' in UK; terrified spectators run for life in panic, 3 hurt

2
Delhi

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

3
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

4
Delhi

Delhi officer accused of repeatedly raping minor arrested along with wife

5
Punjab

Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected

6
Punjab

One dead in Punjab's Sangrur as farmers clash with police over ‘detention’ of farm leaders ahead of planned protest

7
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala called 'terrorist' by policeman in Jharkhand, draws flak on social media; video surfaces

8
Punjab

Rs 56 crore dues: Sunny Deol offers to settle bank loans, auction threat of property stays

9
Nation

Donald Trump rakes up India tax issue, says would impose reciprocal tax if voted to power

10
Nation

Congress questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunny Deol's bungalow in less than 24 hours

Don't Miss

View All
Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Top News

Monsoon fury: Landslip scare, SC wants Himalayan region’s carrying capacity assessed

Monsoon fury: Landslip scare, SC wants Himalayan region’s carrying capacity assessed

Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

5 die in Kapurthala, Fazilka; no let-up in dam discharge

5 die in Kapurthala, Fazilka; no let-up in dam discharge

One dead as police, farmers clash

One dead as police, farmers clash

Protesters were seeking release of flood relief

Depsang on table, India, China hold third meet in 4 days

Depsang on table, India, China hold third meet in 4 days

India has objections over PLA blocking patrols


Cities

View All

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

St stephen’s admissions: Supreme Court dismisses pleas filed by Delhi University, UGC

Army wives hold session on inspiring stories

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Two nabbed with 70-kg poppy husk

Bus restaurant raises safety concerns