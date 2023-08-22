NMC guidelines

IT does not come as a surprise that the guidelines issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) on prescription practices have triggered an intense debate. Doctors have been told to prescribe generic drugs. The intention to promote cost-effective alternatives and access to healthcare is laudable. That said, several concerns have been raised over the feasibility of the move. Demands have been made to put on hold the transition. The argument is that the complex challenges involved would become a stumbling block to the implementation of the directive. The reshaping of the healthcare system will be better served if the questions being asked are interpreted as constructive criticism and not a motivated backlash. Address these through a wide-ranging consultative process and, perhaps, move forward in a phased manner.

The importance of promoting generic drugs cannot be overstated. The primary concern is the uncertainty over the quality parameters. Issues of patient trust, accessibility, regulatory clarity and industry influence have been highlighted. ‘Running trains without tracks’ is how the apex body of medical professionals has described the directive. It has appealed against compromising patient care for the sake of cost-cutting. References have been made to the inconsistency of allowing branded drugs to be licensed while preventing doctors from prescribing them.

The NMC’s new professional conduct regulations bar doctors from meets sponsored by pharmaceutical companies. They or members of their families also cannot take consultancy fees or honorariums. Doctors are not allowed to endorse drug brands and equipment or advertise them. Any step to check unfair practices is welcome. Without a robust regulatory system, there is bound to be scepticism over these norms being followed in letter and spirit. Noteworthy is the move aimed at discouraging violence against doctors. They can refuse treatment to abusive and violent patients or relatives, but would have to ensure that no patient is abandoned.