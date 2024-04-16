No, it’s not healthy

THE recent directive from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to e-commerce platforms to remove Bournvita and similar beverages from the ‘health drink’ category is a much-needed step towards ensuring transparency and raising consumer awareness. The move comes after an inquiry by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights revealed that there was no official definition of a ‘health drink’ under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Earlier this month, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had clarified that dairy-, cereal- or malt-based beverages should not be labelled as ‘health’ or ‘energy’ drinks.

Bournvita found itself in the eye of the storm last year when questions were asked about its nutritional claims, particularly regarding its sugar content. The controversy prompted a re-evaluation of how such products are marketed and labelled. While Bournvita did reduce its sugar content following the backlash, the broader issue of misleading labelling persisted across the industry. The term ‘energy drink’ specifically refers to flavoured water-based drinks, both carbonated and non-carbonated. These beverages are often marketed as ‘health drinks’, even though their high sugar content poses serious health risks, especially for children. Excessive sugar consumption can lead to a host of health issues, including obesity, diabetes and dental ailments. The absence of clear regulatory guidelines exacerbates the problem, leaving consumers vulnerable to misleading claims.

The latest clarification addresses this ambiguity, besides empowering consumers to make informed choices. Moving forward, the stakeholders must collaboratively establish comprehensive standards for labelling and categorising food products. By holding manufacturers, retailers and e-commerce platforms accountable for labelling, regulators can safeguard public health.