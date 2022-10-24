Pak off grey list

PAKISTAN’S removal from an international grey list that warrants increased surveillance for terrorism financing does not come as a surprise. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had indicated a reprieve based on Islamabad ticking the mandated boxes on addressing the deficiencies in its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing systems. The reaction of the global watchdog’s chief after the decision that there is still work to be done is in line with New Delhi’s concerns. The Ministry of External Affairs was quick to observe that there was nothing to show on the ground that suggested a change in the neighbour’s hostile designs. Pakistan continues to fund and shield terror outfits, and a mounting challenge is the uptick in concentrated attempts to foment trouble across the border. Drone intrusions have almost doubled this year, while drug seizures are at record highs. There have also been several interceptions of weapons as well as explosives that were being smuggled in.

Pakistan was added to the inglorious list in 2018 for its failure to check money laundering, leading to corruption and terror financing. Being on the grey list had made it increasingly difficult for Islamabad to get financial aid from the IMF, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the European Union. The flow of funds to a cash-strapped country would be the least of India’s concerns, but their misuse for anti-India activities would certainly be. What adds to the worry is the political uncertainty in Pakistan, and the army tightening its hold on policy and governance.

With or without the FATF decision, India’s message to Pakistan has not wavered. That it should take credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustainable action against terror groups on its soil. The recent overtures by the US to Rawalpindi by way of military assistance, however, are a clear signal that the notion of a global fight against terror is an illusionary construct. National priorities dictate choices, and it is in India’s interest to garner global support as much as it can, but also equip and fortify itself for a sustained fight.