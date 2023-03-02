Leaking of papers and other unfair means in exams continue to be notoriously commonplace, despite the framing of special laws and a number of restrictions put in place by various states. Consequent to a spate of such incidents in government recruitment examinations, Gujarat is the latest to go in for stringent action against those indulging in ‘organised crime’. Jail up to 10 years is prescribed, along with a fine ranging between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore. The aim is to stop malpractices such as ‘leaking or attempting to leak a question paper, obtaining it illegally, solving it illegally and aiding an examinee in exchange for money’. A candidate who uses unfair methods faces a minimum fine of Rs 1 lakh and a sentence of up to three years in prison. Such an elaborate piece of legislation should act as an effective deterrent, but not without a fast-track trial and exemplary punishment.

If job distress is a reality, reflected in a handful of vacancies in government departments attracting applications running into lakhs, so is the deeply embedded culture of corruption. The desperation for a secure government job means that there is no dearth of candidates who are willing to resort to any means. In Rajasthan, there have been over 25 instances of paper leak between 2011 and 2022. Various recruitment scams have been reported in Haryana and Punjab. The new Himachal government has dissolved the staff selection commission itself. The busting of recruitment rackets should inspire confidence in having a robust mechanism to detect irregularities, but for the scores of aspirants who have to suffer as a result, that is of little solace. It only leads to a loss of faith in the recruitment process.

Paper leak and cheating cases in school and college examinations have seen a decline over the years, but the menace persists. A Class X paper was leaked in a Haryana centre despite introduction of technological tools and issuance of prohibitory orders. A few days earlier, the Class XII paper had to be cancelled in Punjab at the last minute. There's no scope for any laxity in this never-ending battle.