THE cancellation of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examination a day after it was conducted comes as a huge embarrassment for the Centre and a big letdown for the over nine lakh candidates. The shock cancellation has been attributed to inputs that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised. One reason for the swift action could be to avoid a repeat of the raging controversy over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. After this, a sense of betrayal in the public consciousness is inevitable. After the twin botch-ups in quick succession, the National Testing Agency (NTA) finds itself in a worsening crisis of credibility. The Central Bureau of Investigation has been tasked with conducting the probe. This reflects the seriousness being attached to the matter, but the damage has already been done.

The NTA has been holding the UGC-NET examination in a computer-based format since 2018. It had gone back to the pen-and-paper version this year. The Education Minister has spoken of setting up a high-level committee to recommend an overhaul of the examination processes. Wide-ranging discussions among domain experts — ‘pariksha pe charcha’ in its true sense — would be expected. Unilateral imposition of new guidelines and patterns may not be a pragmatic solution when faced with a trust deficit.

Conducted twice a year, UGC-NET is the first such examination to be scrapped after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act was passed in February. This law provides for three to five years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh for resorting to unfair means. It will take time to gauge how effective the legislation proves to be as a deterrent. Cancellation can take a heavy toll on the mental and emotional wellbeing of candidates. A zero-error system has to be the end goal.

