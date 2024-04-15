PM’s J&K outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance on the restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and the conduct of Assembly elections has raised the hopes of the people of the union territory. The government’s commitment to restoring normalcy is underscored by the PM’s pledge during a poll rally in Udhampur to hold the Lok Sabha elections in the UT without fear of violence. However, these promises require timely implementation, along with upholding of democratic values and principles in the region. Further delay in restoring statehood and holding Assembly polls will undermine India’s democratic framework. The prolonged absence of an elected government in the UT and the lack of representation in the Rajya Sabha are stumbling blocks to the region’s progress.

The Supreme Court’s order to conduct the Vidhan Sabha elections by September reinforces the need for democratic representation and governance in J&K. The resumption of the electoral process is not only a constitutional obligation but also a crucial step towards rebuilding trust among the people. Going beyond rhetoric, the government needs to outline a roadmap and timeframe for these milestones and address the aspirations of the people.

Even as the government’s development initiatives related to infrastructure, healthcare and connectivity are laudable and there has been a decline in terror-related incidents, significant challenges persist. It is essential to prioritise inclusive dialogue and engagement with all stakeholders, including regional political parties and civil society. The restoration of statehood and the conduct of free and fair elections will empower the people and pave the way for prosperity and political stability in J&K.

