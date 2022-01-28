Politics of freebies

With five states going to the polls next month, political parties are vying desperately with each other to woo voters through freebies — in cash or in kind. Most of the grand promises, if implemented, are likely to drain the fast-depleting financial resources of states such as Punjab. Calling it a serious issue, the Supreme Court has sought replies from the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a petition seeking directions to freeze the election symbol or deregister a party that promises or distributes ‘irrational freebies’ in the run-up to the polls. The apex court has expressed concern that the freebie budget is exceeding the regular budget, depriving the stakeholders of a level playing field. The SC Bench has also taken the ECI to task for failing to come up with stringent guidelines to curb the menace.

The competitive populism makes it amply clear that various parties don’t want to look beyond the upcoming election. What matters to them is coming to power — or retaining it — at any cost, even as the pressing issues of public interest are put on the backburner. Fund-rich parties get an unfair advantage as they have much more to offer as allurements to the electorate. The telling impact of sops was visible in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections. Two years after being routed in the Lok Sabha polls, the ruling Left Democratic Front got elected for a second straight term with a thumping majority. What worked for the CPM-led front was the distribution of free food kits. Though the ECI had suspended the controversial exercise after getting complaints, the Kerala High Court had stayed the poll panel’s order, while directing the state government not to give the impression that the doling out of food was aimed at influencing voters.

There is no denying that freebies vitiate the poll process and undermine democratic polity. The ECI needs to frame rules that prohibit or restrict populist announcements during the last six months of a government’s tenure, and not just after the model code of conduct is enforced. Only with firm resolve can the sop opera be discouraged and eventually discontinued.