Poor air quality

THE after-effects of a cracker-filled Diwali are known all too well. As also the fact that announcements such as giving a two-hour window to burst crackers and allowing only green ones are meaningless concessions. Once you lift the cracker ban, there is simply no way to check flouting of the time rule, or the quality of crackers. Not that any such regulatory mechanism was put in place in the region. So, several parts of Punjab and Haryana woke up to air quality in the ‘poor’, ‘very poor’ and ‘hazardous’ categories. Citing environmental concerns and health hazards, Delhi had banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers. The unpopular decision had the backing of the Supreme Court. That did not prevent the national capital’s air quality from turning ‘very poor’ overnight — like in the neighbouring Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad, where there was no ban — as firecrackers were set off in several parts.

The data that pollution levels were relatively better than in the previous years would be of little consolation to Delhi. Its season of breathing discomfort is round the corner. The outcome of a complex mix of contributing factors, a fair share of the blame is pinned on the contentious practice of stubble burning in the neighbouring states. Since AAP now holds the reins of power in Punjab along with Delhi, it can no longer play the victim card on the issue of farm fires. So far, AAP’s efforts to prevent stubble burning have failed to get the traction it was hoping for. The project needs sustained support and innovative inputs.

In Delhi, a month-long campaign is under way to check dust pollution at construction sites. Over 580 teams, the government claims, are monitoring compliance with the norms. It’s a commendable exercise, provided it is carried out with all the sincerity and seriousness the effort deserves. The switch to electric vehicles, too, is touted as a pragmatic solution to control vehicular emissions. The push for it is facing a new challenge. The renewed reliance on coal for power generation can prove to be counter-productive.