Poor Class X results

IN 30 government schools of Himachal Pradesh, not a single student could clear the Class X examination conducted by the state board of school education this year. In 116 schools, the pass percentage was less than 25 per cent. The standard intervention has been made — an explanation has been sought and teachers will be issued show-cause notices. What next? What is the plan to determine the administrative lapses or inadequacies in the teaching methods? How will the students be motivated to reappear, and those entering Class X have faith in the system? Accountability has to be fixed, whether of the teachers, the principals or those tasked with monitoring the running of schools. Zero in on what went wrong, take action, but don’t stop at that. Channel the embarrassment to effect constructive change.

As an official aptly put it, something is seriously wrong somewhere if not a single student is able to obtain minimum pass marks. In some schools, the non-availability of teachers could be a major reason for the poor results. That said, schools with adequate staff strength, too, have fared badly. Concerns have been raised over the non-availability of teachers for specific subjects. Repeated below-par scores point to flaws in the teaching methodology. Boosting performance requires a concerted action plan, not a kneejerk reaction or an ad hoc arrangement. The policy of promoting every student up to Class VIII is also up for debate.

Data is being collected to closely examine the Class XII results, too. It’s an appropriate time for a comprehensive audit of all government schools in the state — review their performance on various parameters, including staff and student strength, and make an assessment of the urgent requirements. Consistent feedback and a prompt response mechanism are systemic necessities.