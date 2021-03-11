Poor state of buses

Lack of preventive upkeep of vehicles costing lives

Poor state of buses

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

PUTTING the lives of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees and lakhs of passengers in jeopardy, a whopping 84 public transport buses plying in Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul & Spiti continue to run even after having outrun their lifespan of clocking 8.5 lakh km. Underscoring the general laxity is the shocker that not a single new bus has been added to the fleet in the Keylong depot since 2017. Rather, crores of rupees were feared to have gone down the drain a few years ago when over 200 new buses allocated to the Road Transport Corporation under the Jawaharlal Nehru Urban Renewal Mission by the Centre were sitting idle in Kangra for purported lack of drivers or the buses being too long for plying on the winding and narrow hill roads.

Further endangering the commuters — that comprise large numbers of students, middle-class workers and tourists — is the poor upkeep of the vehicles. A rickety, ramshackle bus with a broken seat or a jammed windowpane is a bane. Technical glitches causing the vehicles to break down hit the passengers’ business of the day. Coupled with the chronic shortage of technical and other staff in the HRTC, the resultant hazardous mix is potent enough to accelerate the accident-proneness of the old buses. This is evident from the state’s high rate of road casualties: on an average, around 1,200 persons die in nearly 3,000 accidents each year. While fingers are commonly pointed at overspeeding, drunk driving and wrong overtaking, Himachal Pradesh would do well to equally pay heed to ensuring preventive maintenance of the buses and curb accidents.

The state of affairs is no better in the adjoining plains. That PRTC (Punjab) buses are involved in 115 accidents on an average every year reflects poorly on the corporation. The recent crash near Kurali in Punjab involving a rashly driven Haryana Roadways bus that claimed three lives was preventable if the GPS-based tracking system installed on the bus had been properly working and monitored for overspeeding. Women are being wooed by these states with free or concessional bus travel. Make the travel safer, too.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Himachal police arrest Punjab man for putting up pro-Khalistan flags outside Himachal Assembly in Dharamsala

2
Himachal

Congress leader Sukhram’s body reaches Mandi

3
Haryana

Gurugram builder's licence cancelled over 'forged and fabricated bank guarantees'

4
Punjab

Punjab police cut security of 8 former ministers; 127 personnel withdrawn

5
Punjab

Watch: CCTV captures attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, cops analysing video

6
Punjab

In first arrest in Mohali police attack case, Tarn Taran man held

7
Nation

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

8
Entertainment

Pakistani actress calls Kareena Kapoor Khan 'fat', creates furore as she says husbands who taunt wives are…

9
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
Nation

Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

Don't Miss

View All
Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry
Trending

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry

Proud of his son, it’s business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik’s fruit-seller father in Jammu
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: ‘Ishq hai mujhe…’
Entertainment

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: 'Ishq hai mujhe…'

'Kiran Bedi trolled for sharing fake shark attack video
Trending

‘Don’t rely on Whatsapp University’, Kiran Bedi brutally trolled for sharing fake video

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Obese cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases
Haryana

Obese Haryana cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Top News

Apex court puts sedition law on hold

Apex court puts sedition law on hold

Says it expects Centre, states not to file fresh cases under...

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Wheat output dips, experts for cap on exports

Wheat output dips, experts for cap on exports

Flour prices up, say beware of private players

6 MHA officials among 14 held; ~3.21 cr seized

6 MHA officials among 14 held; Rs 3.21 cr seized

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won’t intervene: India

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene: India

Cities

View All

High alert sounded in border districts

High alert sounded in border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Hopes high to rid Ram Bagh of illegal encroachments

Cops thrash Sikh youth in Amritsar, toss his turban, Sukhbir Badal shares video

Drug addict ends life at Tarn Taran hospital

Work on canal-based 24x7 water project going on at a snail's pace

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Delhi

Delhi riots: HC notice to police on Fatima's plea

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana excise teams carry out search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of 'lahan' and 100 litres of illicit liquour

International Biodiversity Day: Over 1 million plant, animal species facing extinction worldwide, say Experts

Private hospitals in Jalandhar halt Ayushman Bharat patients' treatment

Jalandhar lad Jaswinder Singh to lead Punjab hockey team

Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli injured in accident

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana excise teams carry out search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of 'lahan' and 100 litres of illicit liquour

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

After Mohali blast, security beefed up in Ludhiana district

Only two government radiologists cater to entire Ludhiana district

Panchayat Minister gets 60 acres freed at Mand Chaunta village

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

PSPCL slaps Rs 55K fine on ASI for power theft at house in Patiala

Patiala district administration launches helpline for mental health issues

National Technology Day celebrated

Installation of interlocking tiles begins in Fatehgarh Sahib