Preventing pollution

Pollution is typically viewed as a local issue to be addressed through provincial regulation, though its drivers and its effects on health transcend boundaries. Synergising environmental policies becomes essential considering that by 2050, as much as 68 per cent of the world’s population is expected to live in urban areas. A US-based research organisation’s report on air pollution exposure and health impacts in 7,239 cities across the globe (with a minimum population of 50,000) from 2010 to 2019 presents the grim reality for India, which it says is home to 18 of the 20 cities with the most severe increase in fine particle pollutants (PM2.5). Delhi and Kolkata had the highest average levels among the most-populated cities, recording 106 and 99 deaths per one lakh population in 2019, respectively, attributed to air pollution. Worldwide, air pollution alone is said to account for one in nine deaths.

According to another report, about 93 per cent of India’s population was living in areas where PM2.5 pollution levels were worse than even the lowest recorded by the World Health Organisation for its new air quality standards. Amid the scary numbers, a tiny window of hope is the mounting public concern and awareness. How to tap into this yearning for making a difference at an individual level and through community participation is a challenge, of course, but also an opportunity. The Centre and states have come up with policies that incentivise renewable sources of energy, but the rapid combined thrust for a large-scale transition still awaits an effective strategy.

Pollution prevention has to be integrated into the development agenda. No amount is enough as an investment in monitoring and supporting pollution reduction efforts. As extreme weather conditions and unsafe settlements test human survival, the close link between pollution, climate change and biodiversity loss could not be clearer.