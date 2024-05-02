 Pro-Palestine protests: US must not silence dissent by students - The Tribune India

Pro-Palestine protests

US must not silence dissent by students

Pro-Palestine protests

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



THE crackdown on pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University and other campuses across the US is an assault on the fundamental principles of free speech and academic freedom. As hundreds of students face arrests, threats of expulsion and disciplinary action for voicing their solidarity with beleaguered Gazans, it is crucial to recognise that silencing dissent only deepens the wounds of injustice and undermines the values that the US claims to uphold. At the heart of these protests lies a demand for justice. Students are calling for their universities to divest from companies complicit in Israel’s oppression of Palestinians — a moral stance in response to the ongoing violence and human rights violations in Gaza.

Instead of addressing the students’ grievances, the authorities have resorted to heavy-handed tactics, invoking charges of anti-Semitism to justify their actions. Condemning Israel’s excesses is not tantamount to anti-Semitism. It is a legitimate form of protest against injustice, rooted in the principles of human rights and international law. By conflating criticism of the Israeli government with hatred towards Jewish people, detractors are seeking to delegitimise dissent and shield Israel from accountability.

The response from universities and law agencies is worrisome. The use of force to suppress demonstrations runs counter to the democratic values that institutions of learning should safeguard. Instead of fostering an environment where diverse perspectives can be freely expressed, these actions create a chilling effect, stifling debate and dissent. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has rightly expressed concern over the disproportionate response to these protests, emphasising the importance of protecting freedom of expression. As the self-proclaimed leader of the free world, the US must not silence divergent voices; it must be a beacon of hope and ensure freedom as well as justice for all.

