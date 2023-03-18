Progress report

The report based on the Multiple Indicator Survey (MIS) of the 78th round of the National Sample Survey (NSS) covering the period from January 2020 to August 15, 2021, shows that while the country has made good headway towards meeting the United Nations-listed Sustainable Development Goals, there is still a lot of ground to be covered. The progress is indicated by the fact that over 97 per cent of the respondents in both rural and urban areas said that they had access to improved latrines. Though an enhancement, it refers to the category of people that already had access to toilets (of inferior quality).

What highlights the gaps in this crucial indicator and calls for strengthening of efforts to bridge them are these figures: 78 per cent rural households have access to latrines, a lower proportion compared to the urban ones (97 per cent). The availability of water is another area of concern. The report says that 77 per cent of the rural population and 93 per cent in urban areas has access to on-site hand-washing facilities with water and soap. The others wash hands with just water or with water and ash or mud or sand. In this context, abysmally low penetration of piped water for drinking in the country spells a tough task. Fewer than 25 per cent rural households and 75 per cent urban ones enjoy this essential facility, even though 95 per cent said availability of water sources had improved.

Equally worrisome is the finding about the use of clean fuels. Less than 50 per cent rural households and about 92 per cent urban homes are primarily using LPG, biogas, solar energy etc. for cooking. Thus, millions of rural women still use firewood in their kitchens and are exposed to its harmful and polluting effects. Providing every citizen with clean and hygienic water and sanitation facilities, as also LPG, are important from the point of view of socio-economic development of the nation. These basic amenities hold the key to improved health and economic productivity. The reduction in medical expenses enables bigger household budgets for, notably, children’s education, which opens the doors to better jobs and improved living standards.